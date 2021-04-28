Spring has sprung and with the warmer weather and longer days has come a batch of newly sworn city councilors. Following the April 6 election, City Hall has four new faces and five incumbents at the dais. While the philosophical leanings of this nascent council aren’t too different — based on election season platforming — from the previous council, there’s a lot for this new grouping to consider from Day 1. So here’s a cheat sheet to help them get started.
1) Show a stronger commitment to parks, open space and trails. The previous council voted 5 to 4 in February to approve a package of parks amendments that will shrink developers’ dedicated parkland requirement by 2 acres per 1,000 residents, from 7.5 acres to 5.5 acres. The ordinance also increases fees paid in place of dedicating parkland and requires those fees to be used in areas where housing that initiated the fee is built. The new council should revisit the issue and amend the requirements to 7.5 acres of parkland per 1,000 residents and create measures that will ensure our parks, trails and open spaces will be protected from future — and inevitable — growth. Once that land is gone, it’s gone.
2) Do something about transportation infrastructure. New developments are primed to move earth in the next couple years — consider the enormous Banning Lewis Ranch, for instance. Traffic is already a nightmare on many Colorado Springs thoroughfares. We can’t keep laying down more asphalt and hope to keep up. New councilors should beef up our public transportation infrastructure and increase accessibility to all parts of the city without needing a car.
3) Address the affordable housing crisis. Mayor John Suthers set a goal in 2018 to add 1,000 new affordable housing units to the city’s inventory by 2023 (a drop in the bucket). This council will be around then and should work with developers to ensure the mayor’s goal is met.
4) Bring the issue of recreational marijuana to the voters. The cannabis industry is here to stay. Colorado retailers have sold $10 billion in marijuana since recreational pot started being sold legally in 2014, according to new monthly figures released last week by the state Department of Revenue. Total 2020 sales hit $2.19 billion. It’s time to let go of old stereotypes and selective nanny-ism and start collecting millions of dollars in sales tax currently leaking to surrounding municipalities. And by the way... the military doesn’t care about our marijuana. They’re still here and in dozens of other states that have legalized recreational cannabis since Colorado.
5) Don’t be laissez-faire with coronavirus guidance. Gov. Jared Polis and the state did away with a comprehensive COVID-19 dial this month, leaving decisions regarding masks and some capacity limits to counties and municipalities. The mayor has already said the city has no intention of setting rules. COVID variants with unknown virilities are spreading but just over a quarter of Colorado has been fully vaccinated. Creating a dial for the city would demonstrate leadership when it is needed most.
6) Fix issues regarding first responders. As the city grows, the need for more fire and police protection grows with it. That inevitable demand should be planned for now. Additionally, the city must do a better job tracking the readiness of its first responders. The Indy has reported on the lack of oversight regarding secondary employment for police and fire personnel. And while the police have made strides connecting with the community due to the recent implementation of the Citizens’ Accountability Advisory Board, the board lacks enforcement capabilities. As such, it is City Council’s job to work with police while representing those they are sworn to protect, to address both perceived and real flaws in local policing.