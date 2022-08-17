The basic facts feel like a slap in the face. Surely you saw or read the story, but let’s review to be sure.
Despite a stunning amount of well-founded, emotional public opposition, Colorado Springs City Council voted 6-3 on Aug. 9 to approve a Kum & Go gas station and convenience store at the corner of South Eighth and Brookside streets in southwest Colorado Springs.
Never mind that the city’s Planning Commission, considering much of the same evidence and neighborhood sentiment, already had rejected the Kum & Go in a 4-1 vote.
Never mind that consumers already have many other nearby choices for their gas, snacks and drinks. In other words, the result could be a fatal blow to smaller businesses that already are living on the edge. There’s even an existing Kum & Go just 1.4 miles away at 1021 S. Nevada Ave., one of 20 existing Kum & Go franchises in the Springs area.
And never mind that nearly a THOUSAND residents signed an online petition asking City Council to just say no to Kum & Go.
Despite all that, and the alarming issue of housing for lower-income and disabled senior residents literally feet away from the proposed location, councilors sided with Kum & Go (see p. 5).
It’s true that city planning staff had analyzed Kum & Go’s application and, in May, deemed it technically a legal use of the commercially zoned property. The Planning Commission overruled that, siding with the angry residents and questioning whether the new Kum & Go would be “compatible and harmonious” with the neighborhood, as required by the city’s zoning code.
Kum & Go could have taken that signal as sufficient to back off. Instead, the Iowa-based chain of more than 400 stores in 11 states doubled down, appealing the Planning Commission’s decision to the Colorado Springs City Council.
Surely, the neighbors thought, councilors would see their side. After all, City Council has been known to support residents over business interests, as in a proposed Mountain Shadows-area apartment development. With so many Lower Skyway and Ivywild residents up in arms and voicing their outrage, that should have made a difference.
It didn’t. Instead, one more time, Colorado Springs elected officials have taken their conservative bias too far and ignored their constituents, including many who already know how to organize, as members of the Ivywild Improvement Society and Skyway Association.
We should note here that one of the three “no” votes against the Kum & Go came from Councilor Stephannie Fortune, who represents the affected area in Council District 3. Fortune, a conservative who was appointed to the position in January replacing moderate Richard Skorman, obviously was influenced by having so many residents making their feelings known. We applaud Fortune for her vote. Too bad she couldn’t influence more of her peers.
As for the others, simply trying to hide behind legal arguments just doesn’t work. It’s disappointing in particular to see 2023 mayoral candidate Wayne Williams, himself an at-large councilor voted upon by the entire city — including the Kum & Go site’s neighborhood — turning his back on many residents who probably voted for him.
So what’s the upshot here? Don’t expect City Council to reconsider its action, especially since it was a 6-3 vote. In all likelihood, that new Kum & Go will become reality soon.
Rest assured, the Indy and other local media will be following the construction, mainly to see how close the store with its gas pumps, lights and access areas actually comes to the seniors living next door and other residents.
We wouldn’t be surprised, either, if the neighborhood remembers this decision enough to create a backlash — if not a full-blown boycott — of the new Kum & Go at Eighth and Brookside. Granted, Kum & Go is almost too big to fail, as we’ve seen at the 20 established locations around the area, but there’s always a first time.
As for the City Council members — especially Yolanda Avila — who shunned so many less-fortunate residents from a lower-income area, this could come back to haunt them as well.
You can be sure, we won’t forget.