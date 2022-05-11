The word ‘repulsive,’ and so many similar adjectives, came to mind as I read the nearly 100 pages of the Supreme Court’s draft majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The opinion, which leaked earlier this week, made clear that the rolling back of hard-earned reproductive rights Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains and our partners have been warning about for years was not hypothetical.
If the decision in this case comes down as drafted, abortion care will become almost impossible to access in half the country. Thirty-six million women — nearly half of the women of reproductive age in the United States — and more people who can become pregnant, could soon lose abortion access in their home states.
As unprecedented as a leak of this nature was, the decision in the draft itself is even more so. Historically, when the Court has deemed it necessary to reverse precedent, it has been in the direction of expanding liberties. We have never lost a constitutional right.
This news comes days after anti-abortion rights groups unveiled their ultimate plan to ban abortion nationwide. And while we’ve known for years that the systematic chipping away at our reproductive rights across this country was building toward this moment, seeing the explicit call in the opinion to overrule Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that guaranteed our right to abortion in this country, is jarring, insulting and unacceptable.
The leaked draft decision takes direct aim at the right to abortion care, deeming it a newly-won right, and — in a strange twist of logic — therefore somehow inferior. In it, Justice Samuel Alito dismisses half a century of freedom, writing, “The inescapable conclusion is that a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions.”
Under that reasoning, same-sex marriage, the right to fair employment, and many other hard-fought civil rights achievements could soon be under attack as well. This decision is a forecast of what this Supreme Court is capable of doing next. Fundamental rights and the right to privacy without discrimination are at risk.
At Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, our north star is trust. We trust our patients to know what’s best for themselves and their lives, what they need in order to thrive. We trust our communities when they organize, when they make their voices heard. And our patients and communities trust us to be there for them — to provide expert, compassionate sexual and reproductive health care of unmatched quality, to educate youth and communities about sexual health, empowering them to live healthy lives, and to fight for all of our rights to determine the trajectory of our lives.
The language of this draft opinion was saturated with hate, hostility and stigma. The majority of the justices sitting on the Court today are only too obvious in their disdain for reproductive rights. In this bewildering moment in history, it is clear the Supreme Court has lost its way as an institution, and failed the American people.
This is about the right to abortion care — but it’s also about so much more. It’s about who has the power to control our bodies. It’s about who has authority over our decisions. It’s about equal participation in society, the ability to build our futures on strong foundations, and about what it means to be a person who can become pregnant in America in 2022.
The Supreme Court may have chosen to abandon the American people, but Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains never will. We are here for our patients today, and we’ll be here tomorrow, and the day after that. We’re here for patients from throughout our region, and for those who will be forced to travel here for care they can’t access at home. We’ll keep fighting dangerous legislation and divisive stigma, always working toward a world in which we are all free to thrive. The Supreme Court may have drafted these reprehensible words, but they won’t have the last word on abortion access. We will.