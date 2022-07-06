It's time to bring recreational marijuana sales in from the cold. It’s been 10 years since rec marijuana was legalized in Colorado, and our city’s one of the few still stubbornly clinging to a ban. Now the tide is turning.
This month, recreational marijuana advocates collected more than 98,000 signatures supporting two ordinances permitting retail sales. That’s more than 2.5 times the number needed to get them on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election. These boxes and boxes and boxes of petitions (you have to see the pictures to grasp just how many signatures came in) prove something we all suspected: If you want to get things done in this town, you can’t wait around for our elected officials.
Since 2012, when Amendment 64 gave local jurisdictions a choice on recreational marijuana sales, Colorado Springs City Council has repeatedly voted against putting the question on the ballot. Mayor John Suthers has resisted retail rec marijuana, saying it could hurt the city’s relationship with its Army post and Air and Space Force bases. But the military isn’t going anywhere. As Schuyler Foerster notes in Colorado Newsline, “other cities with large military installations and legal recreational cannabis, such as San Diego, have not experienced an exodus of military personnel or installations.” And the Army’s substance abuse prevention chief told KERA News in Texas that the Army hasn’t seen any significant uptick in marijuana violations since recreational marijuana has been legal in Colorado.
While Suthers frets about the military and City Council stares down a tax crisis, struggling for ways to pay for police, roads, wildfire mitigation, mental health and affordable housing, Colorado Springs loses tens of millions of recreational marijuana sales tax dollars each year. Recreational users — and their money — head to Denver, Pueblo or just down the road to Manitou Springs, where two rec retail locations see sky-high demand.
Recreational marijuana is now legal in 19 states and Washington, D.C.; medical marijuana is legal in 37 states plus D.C. Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) is pushing hard on the SAFE Banking Act, which would protect banks that work with state-legal marijuana businesses. Groups like Good Tree Capital are building equitable models for cannabis business lending, taking race and gender out of loan decision-making — factors which have traditionally helped shut minorities and women out of the industry. Tech companies like POSaBIT are innovating in compliant payment processing and point-of-sale systems. Recreational marijuana money is moving into the mainstream.
But this is much more than just a question of money or “morals.” Under Colorado law, the question is long settled: It’s legal to buy and use recreational marijuana. But our city is treating recreational marijuana retailers like second-class businesses, and recreational marijuana users like second-class citizens. These cannabis retailers are legitimate businesses already bending over backwards to keep up with constantly changing regulations, and daunting audits and fees. They want to join chambers of commerce; they’re proud to contribute to services across the state. Dispensaries already pay one of the highest sales tax rates on any product sold in Colorado, helping fund after-school programs, youth prevention programs, scholarships and affordable housing. In Colorado Springs, revenue from the sales tax would be used for PTSD treatment programs for veterans, public safety programs and mental health services. Supporters of the rec marijuana ballot initiatives estimate that the city is losing $10 million to $15 million every year in sales tax revenue to neighboring communities that allow retail marijuana. For a city whose answer to so many pressing needs is “but the money!” — that’s a big deal.
It’s time to recognize the value these recreational marijuana businesses bring; allow them to meet real demand from consumers in our city; and keep tax dollars local, to build a better Colorado Springs.