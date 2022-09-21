The arts have long been an undisputed catalyst for economic growth and innovation. It’s also well-known that a vibrant arts and cultural sector creates jobs, attracts investment, generates tax revenue, and stimulates local economies through cultural tourism and consumer purchases. According to the most recent Arts & Economic Prosperity study, conducted by Americans for the Arts, the nonprofit arts and cultural sector in the Pikes Peak region generates $153.3 million in annual economic impact, and supports 5,070 full-time equivalent jobs.
This October, our ninth annual local Arts Month celebration will highlight the creative businesses, artist-entrepreneurs and cultural nonprofits that make up the arts scene here in the Pikes Peak region. Our local Arts Month initiative also coincides with National Arts & Humanities Month, which was established in 1993 and is observed every October throughout the United States. This national program was initiated to encourage Americans to explore new facets of the arts and humanities in their lives, and to begin a lifelong habit of participation. Over the years, it has become the nation’s largest collective annual celebration of the arts.
The Cultural Office is proud to use this opportunity to showcase the culmination of almost a year of hard work, creative visioning, partnership cultivation and community engagement resulting in a robust calendar of cultural events to share with the community this October. Thanks to our many program partners and creative collaborators, Arts Month 2022 is set to elevate the visibility of arts and culture across El Paso and Teller counties by highlighting local talent, providing opportunities for arts advocacy and investment, and creating new avenues for arts engagement and cultural enrichment.
One of the best things about Arts Month is that everyone is welcome to participate! The place to start is artsoctober.com — home base for our local celebration. From this website, you can learn more about the annual Arts Month campaign, check out special Arts Month programming from over 50 Highlights Partners, see the complete calendar of events, and enter our Arts Month Giveaways for your chance to win a variety of free arts and cultural experiences.
With 200-plus arts and cultural events already planned for the month of October (and more added each day), our ninth annual Arts Month celebration is shaping up to be one of our biggest and best ever, with lots of new programming and the return of some of your favorite events from previous years. Throughout the entire month, I invite you to enjoy the amazing talent and diversity of our creative community, and encourage you to “have one new cultural experience with family or friends (or business colleagues) this October.” Learn more at artsoctober.com, and be a part of this year’s celebration!
Happy Arts Month 2022!
Andy Vick
Executive Director
Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region