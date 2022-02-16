The right wing members of the Colorado Springs School District 11 board probably think they’re stealthily laying the groundwork to oust Superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas — but their maneuvering is as subtle as a sledgehammer.
Like many other D11 parents, I was appalled and alarmed when Al Loma, Lauren Nelson and Sandra Bankes were elected in November. We knew they rode in on dark money and — like anti-masker, Trump supporter and Board Vice President Jason Jorgenson — they share similar goals to the slyly named anti-equity group FAIR (Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism).
FAIR isn’t local and it isn’t anti-racist — it’s a nationwide organization The Guardian describes as having “sprung up to spread the fear of critical race theory far and wide.” And it’s just one of many well-funded (usually pro-Trump) organizations stacking school boards nationwide with loyal conservatives positioned to attack equity, scrap mask mandates, erode funding for public education, and fire progressive superintendents. It’s part of a coordinated strategy pushed by Trump acolyte Steve Bannon. Baptist News outlines: “... a few parents, egged on by national figures, have zeroed in on nonpartisan school boards as the latest perpetrators of liberalism. Steve Bannon, Trump’s former White House adviser, told them so. … Bannon explained: ‘The path to save the nation is very simple — it’s going to go through the school boards.’ Bannon later told Politico that Republicans are leveraging fears about Critical Race Theory because it could help them win elections.”
In terms of conservative takeovers, the disaster that has unfolded in Douglas County School District flips the playbook open, giving an alarming preview of what happens when right wingers propelled by dark money and hysteria over equity work find their way on to school boards.
Douglas County’s newly elected conservative majority had the knives out for the district’s equity policy — and Superintendent Corey Wise — from the start. Wise was with the district more than 25 years, taking over as superintendent in August. In January, shortly after calling for Wise to “review” the equity policy, the conservatives summoned him, allegedly in violation of open meeting laws, to demand his resignation. Then they voted to fire him. More than 60 current and former school board directors across Colorado condemned this “unprecedented action” and noted Wise was fired “without cause, without opportunity for public engagement, and despite strong and vocal pushback from teachers, students and staff…” Backlash was swift: More than 1,000 teachers called in sick, all classes were canceled, and students later staged a walkout. As of Feb. 14, more than 25,000 people have signed a petition: “DCSD Members Broke the Law and Should be Recalled.”
Predictable cheerleaders for any conservative trampling of equity work, The Gazette’s editorial board threatened: “The blunt force of change won’t begin and end in Douglas County, nor should it.” So don’t think Douglas County-style chaos can’t happen here. Thanks to Nelson, Bankes, Loma and Jorgenson, it’s already well on the way. Fortunately for us, these people aren’t very good at the “cloak” part of cloak-and-dagger — so the signs are everywhere.
First up: Lauren Nelson. Having run on an anti-equity platform, Nelson is now trying to dial back the nonsense, reframing it as “concern” for “educating students in reading, math, science.” But no one has forgotten the tirade against CRT (which isn’t taught in D11) on her campaign site. And in a 15-page letter in June 2021, Nelson threatened to remove her children from D11 over its equity policy, making circular arguments that only demonstrated the need for more equity efforts. Her attempts to paint herself as neutral are disingenuous — but she’ll keep doing it, so when she sees her chance to railroad Thomas, she can pretend it’s not because she’s afraid of equity.
Then there’s Jorgenson who, at D11’s Feb. 9 meeting, suggested a mid-year review for Thomas. Parents and educators immediately saw that for what it is. Bet the farm that come summer, the “review” will just be Jorgenson leading the conservative charge to fire Thomas.
For his part, Loma is anti-equity, anti-vaccine and anti-listening-to-D11-parents. He’s been dismissive of any evidence that doesn’t align with his personal views, and most recently announced he wanted to “gangster slap” Men of Influence member Shaun Walls after the Jan. 12 board meeting. Apart from being wildly inappropriate, it was embarrassing for Loma, who was forced to publicly apologize for his ridiculous comment — and for sharing misinformation on social media. But it was at least as embarrassing for everyone in D11, to see further evidence that they’d given space to someone with so little self-control and so little understanding of the service he’s supposed to perform.
No board member has publicly mentioned firing Thomas — yet — but that’s because they don’t want us to see that their opposition to him is about their own personal, political and religious preferences. They want to pretend it’s about performance.
That doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. In fact, if they’re genuinely concerned with performance, the board’s conservatives should be delighted with outcomes under Thomas. Despite the unprecedented pressures of the pandemic, under Thomas’ watch D11 went from nine turnaround schools to two, built community partnerships and secured new funding. And while conservatives aim to pin issues with D11’s academic performance on Thomas, the most recent Department of Education data available (2018-2019) show scores in English Language Arts and Math actually rose after he became superintendent.
If they truly value academics over activism, the D11 board’s conservative majority should remember their sworn duties, set aside their regressive agenda, recognize Thomas’ effectiveness, and stop insulting our intelligence by pretending their thinly veiled wish to remove him is based on anything other than their personal and political preferences.