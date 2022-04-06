Diversity: the practice or quality of including or involving people from a range of different social and ethnic backgrounds and of different genders and sexual orientations.
Equity: the quality of being fair and impartial.
Inclusion: the action or state of including or of being included within a group or structure.
Those definitions come from dictionary.com. Study them for a minute, and then remember: Our nation’s Great Seal carries the motto E pluribus unum — out of many, one.
Diversity, equity and inclusion aren’t dangerous ideas. Accepting people — giving equal opportunity to women, people of color and those in the LGBTQ community — won’t harm our city. When more voices are added to the mix, culture grows richer and work grows more profitable.
But some don’t want everyone included. Take City Councilor Dave Donelson, for example. The Gazette reported Donelson refused to honor outgoing Pikes Peak Library District CEO John Spears because he hated Spears’ vision and direction for the library. The Gazette’s editorial board agreed with Donelson — and labels diversity, equity and inclusion as tools used to shut out voices, rather than include them.
Donelson says Spears turned the library into an “indoctrination center” by having books on the shelf like Feminist Baby. Amazon.com says in the book, “the title character refuses to be limited by gender stereotypes. She loves pink and blue; she plays with dolls and cars. ... The strong girl power message makes feminism and following your dreams accessible to toddlers.”
Apparently Donelson doesn’t believe little girls should be encouraged to like the same kinds of things little boys do. Another book on the list he gave The Gazette: Anti-Racist Baby, which is an Amazon editor’s pick. Amazon Editor Seira Wilson says the book is “smart, wise, and hopeful, a reminder that children are born without racism, and it’s up to us to keep it that way.”
Donelson — and The Gazette editorial board — believe parents should not have access to these kinds of ideas in a free, public, taxpayer-funded library.
Maybe Donelson just doesn’t understand the meaning behind diversity, equity and inclusion. Or maybe he doesn’t want fairness or impartiality. Maybe he needs an uneven playing field to be successful.
It bears repeating: In this country, everyone should get a fair shot. Everyone should be treated equitably. Everyone deserves a voice. At the Indy, we’ll keep discussing the need for equity and inclusion until people understand: Equity isn’t pie. If someone else gets an equal share, it doesn’t mean someone else gets less. (Unless you are one of those people benefiting from a system of inequality — and then you might have to work a little harder at your job. (Millions of Americans live their lives doing twice the work for half the recognition — tryit and see how it feels.)
DEI isn’t indoctrination, folks. It’s democracy.
Public institutions like schools, libraries and city government should absolutely reflect the community they serve. If a staff is too white, too old, too much of any one thing — then voices are silenced. Children of color need role models who look like them; LGBTQ youths need to know they aren’t alone. We all benefit from different perspectives.
Why is it that some people believe diversity, equity and inclusion are assaults on their OWN rights? That it’s OK to trample on others’ rights and stamp out ideas they don’t agree with. If Donelson doesn’t want to read Feminist Baby, he doesn’t have to. But he doesn’t get to make that decision for the whole of Colorado Springs, no matter what position he holds.
Essentially, Donelson’s complaints — and The Gazette’s endless rants about diversity — equal one thing: an unwillingness to accept those who look, act and think differently and a desire to keep those people voiceless and powerless.
We’re not better off without Spears as CEO of its library district. We’ve lost a brilliant, thoughtful man who worked for equity in the library. Consider his parting words: “I have no doubt that PPLD will overcome any challenges it faces and will continue to lead the way in developing innovative services, serving the many communities it encompasses, and showing El Paso County the beauty of what can happen when an organization lives up to the mantra that within its walls and in everything it does, all are welcome.”