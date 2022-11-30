On Nov. 8, voters repudiated MAGA Republicanism and right-wing attacks on reproductive rights and bodily autonomy. They stood up for racial equity and LGBTQ rights. They turned out to sideline conspiracy theorists and defend democracy. They delivered a humiliating rejection of Donald Trump and his desperate lies about the 2020 election, and a reminder that he’s not the kingmaker he fancied himself to be. Yes, the midterms were good for America in so many ways.
It turns out they were also good for the planet.
While environmental protections might not have been the pivotal issue for a lot of voters, climate action came out a winner at the ballot box. It helps that the Venn diagram of politicians bent on destroying democracy and politicians bent on ravaging the environment is a circle, but here are four more significant takeaways.
1. Democrats are using more carrot, less stick. They’re focusing less on penalizing emissions and more on renewable energy development, clean technology manufacturing, and policies that boost clean energy investment and the jobs that come with it. “Everyone is wondering how we get independents and Republicans on board with clean energy. The fact is, there is a pretty proven path forward on that,” says Jamal Raad, executive director of Evergreen Action. “Once the investments and the jobs exist, then people are like, ‘Oh, I see that in my community.’ And then it becomes popular.”
2. The House only narrowly went to Republicans, and Democrats kept control of the Senate. According to the Sierra Club, “having climate-action champions wield control of the Senate is obviously important for many reasons — and among the most important is the ability to get federal judges on the bench who will respect the government’s ability to protect clean air, clean water, and wildlife.”
3. Key races for governor were won by Democrats who made bold commitments on climate action. Even with a divided Congress, state officials can forge ahead with their own climate policies. Importantly, they’ll also be in charge of directing billions of dollars from President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act into emissions reduction plans, clean energy manufacturing, electric cars and a raft of other green initiatives.
4. Young voters really are motivated by climate action. Sunrise Movement’s Ellen Sciales told Teen Vogue why young people had turned out for the midterms. “It’s never been just about Trump for us,” she said. “It’s about stopping the climate crisis, protecting our reproductive freedoms, and ending gun violence in our classrooms.” Maxwell Frost, the 25-year-old Florida community organizer who has become the first member of Gen Z elected to Congress, also pointed to the climate crisis. “[S]cience tells us that we are contributing to these more devastating effects,” he said after Hurricane Ian decimated the southwest of his state. “And so, the cost of not doing anything is far greater than the cost of taking bold action and this is one of the reasons why I decided to run for Congress.” The Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts (CIRCLE) confirms that “youth concern about climate change has emerged as one of the top issues driving both their activism and their participation at the ballot box.”
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called climate change “a code red for humanity” — the road ahead is daunting. But if Gen Z keeps flexing this political muscle, and if Democrats keep making smart environmental policies, strategic appointments, and strong economic development around clean energy, the future might be green.