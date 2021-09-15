Doug Lamborn wants you to have your rapist’s baby. If you’re a woman, that’s among the more grotesque things you can read.
If you’re a man, lucky you.
To be fair, most men — most people — find the idea grotesque and morally wrong. To be fair, few people are as pigeon-hearted, desperate and venal as Doug. Doug might feign shock over the “have your rapist’s baby” phrasing. He might swear he’s motivated by the imaginary heartbeat of something the size of a grain of rice. He might claim he cares deeeeeeeply about human life.
But let’s take stock, shall we?
Like many Republicans, Doug is all excited about Texas’ stunning “heartbeat bill,” signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott, a man so stupid he thinks he can “eliminate all rapists from the streets” and that six weeks pregnant means “at least six weeks to get an abortion.”
It’s one of the most extreme anti-abortion laws nationwide, made to victimize women and encourage greed-driven vigilantism. It bans all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy — a point at which most women don’t know they’re pregnant — no ifs, no buts, no exceptions for victims of rape or incest. And Doug is all for it: not just tacitly, but vocally.
“It’s been nearly five decades since the horrendous Roe v. Wade decision,” he said. “The Supreme Court’s recent ruling to uphold the Texas Heartbeat Act is a positive first step in restoring states’ rights. With the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case on the horizon, I hope that the Court is finally ready to protect the most vulnerable in society, the unborn.”
You really can count on Doug to get on the wrong side of most moral decisions, and he’s done it here. Doctors have vigorously condemned the Texas law, calling it an attack on medical practice and women’s rights. United Nations experts have called it sex discrimination “at its worst,” saying it violates international law by denying women control over their own bodies and endangering their lives. The Biden administration has called the Texas law unconstitutional and has filed suit to challenge it, as have the American Civil Liberties Union, Whole Women’s Health, Center for Reproductive Rights, Planned Parenthood and medical professionals.
If Doug could find a spine he’d stand up for women and challenge it too — but that would cost him votes. Instead, expect him to take an emboldened run at more wrongheaded anti-abortion legislation in Colorado. After all, it’s what he does. Since 2007, Doug has introduced or supported a forest’s worth of anti-abortion bills. He’s hardly going to hit the brakes now the Supreme Court has swung the door wide.
So far this year, 11 states have enacted 90 laws meant to restrict abortion. It’s the most in a single year since Roe v. Wade, and Doug’s rubbing his hands with glee. Strident anti-abortion activism is his happy place.
He scores a fat zero on NARAL’s congressional scorecard for advancing civil rights and gender equity. He voted against the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (demonstrating pregnant women aren’t his concern) and in February, with the pandemic still in full swing, he even found time to introduce “a bill that would require abortion providers to inform their patients about a dubious and risky method for reversing an abortion in-progress,” per the Colorado Times Recorder.
In July he got all worked up, tweeting: “This week House Dems are trying to advance the most pro-abortion appropriations bills in history. ... I strongly oppose this radical abortion agenda.” He’s vaguely and falsely claimed that “Polls show that people oppose abortion,” despite the fact that the majority of Americans support legal access to abortion; he falsely claims that Planned Parenthood’s “central mission is abortion”; and he asserts that “any health care legislation must abide by the overarching principle that abortion is not health care.”
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists makes clear: “abortion is an essential component of women’s health care,” for reasons including “contraceptive failure, barriers to contraceptive use, rape, incest, intimate partner violence, fetal anomalies ... and exposure to teratogenic medications,” and pregnancy complications “may be so severe that abortion is the only measure to preserve a woman’s health or save her life.”
Anyone with a 6th-grade grasp of science and an ounce of human decency would come out against the destructive anti-abortion legislation that’s now eroding human rights, terrorizing women, and taking aim at Roe v. Wade.
How about it, Doug?