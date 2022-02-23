There’s so much sleazy political behavior these days it’s hard to keep up. Council blowing off District 3 voters and appointing GOP stalwart Stephannie Fortune to replace progressive Richard Skorman... Fortune following fellow Council conservatives to vote two conservatives — one of them a wannabe book-burner — onto the Pikes Peak Library District board... and the county GOP repeatedly calling the cops to investigate their grade-school-variety physical altercations (see the case of the biceps grab on p. 6, and the Liston/Tonkins “chest bump” debacle).
On the national scene there’s been Marjorie Taylor Greene’s gazpacho rant and a flood of revelations about former President Donald Trump flushing taxpayer-owned documents down White House toilets, clogging the people’s plumbing.
With so much attention-grabbing political crazy, it’s hard to find the energy to connect all the dots over CD5 Rep. Doug Lamborn’s many years of self-serving partisan sleaze. But because he’s still being investigated for alleged breaches of congressional ethics and because he’s received an “F” grade from members of his own party in the Republican Accountability Project for his “anti-democratic actions,” we would all do well to make the effort.
Let’s go back to the beginning, when 20-year CD5 incumbent Joel Hefley retired and Lamborn was running for the seat against five primary opponents. Though Hefley generally hewed to the GOP party line, when it came to ethics he was an independent, serving as chairman of the House Ethics Committee from 2001 until he was replaced in 2005 for criticizing the sleazy behavior of GOP House Majority Leader Tom DeLay. As it happens, Hefley was booted from the chairmanship by then-House Speaker Dennis Hastert, who in 2016 was sentenced to prison for bank fraud and past sexual abuse of teen boys. Anyway, you see that on ethics, Hefley was a straight arrow.
Hefley described Lamborn’s campaign as “sleazy” and “dishonest” politicking, and told CNN, “If we keep rewarding people who run the dirty, attacking, dishonest campaigns, then you’re going to get more dirty, attacking, dishonest campaigning.” Hefley refused to endorse Lamborn and even considered running as a write-in candidate against him in the 2006 election.
Fast-forward over years of pandering to the red-meat GOP platform — guns, tax cuts for the wealthy, no Big Bird for poor kids, fawning support for former president Donald Trump, and no abortions (coupled with his unseemly interest in the goings-on between American women’s legs) — and Lamborn is still in office.
The investigation into his alleged violations of congressional ethics is ongoing. (His case originated in the Office of Congressional Ethics; in 2008, during his first term in the House, Lamborn voted against establishing the OCE.) The findings so far? “Based on the foregoing information, the Board finds that there is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Lamborn misused official resources for personal and non-official purposes.”
Much of the dirt OCE and the House Committee on Ethics are sifting through was revealed when Lamborn’s former defense adviser Brandon Pope sued him for disregarding the health of his staff during COVID and for generally treating them as toadies forced to serve the Lamborn family. Pope’s suit seeks monetary damages from Lamborn, as well as guarantees that he’ll change his behavior. But even if Pope prevails in his civil suit, he’d be crazy to trust any promises Lamborn makes.
Because Doug Lamborn is a master in the art of the feint.
Here’s an example. Last month, just before Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he tweeted, “Today we remember a man whose vision was honorable, powerful, and transcending.” Then he quotes King: “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of convenience and comfort, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”
He almost makes you believe that he respects and honors King, a man who sacrificed his life to achieve civil rights and voting rights for all Americans.
We say “almost,” because if you’ve followed Lamborn’s voting record, you’d know better than to take the bait. Lamborn voted No on the For the People Act (to expand voting rights, create new ethics rules for federal officeholders, and more); and No on the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act (to restore and strengthen the Voting Rights Act of 1965 weakened by the Supreme Court).
Our advice for you? Judge Doug Lamborn by his deeds. You can, and should, follow the votes and opinions of the man who represents you in the U.S. House of Representatives. Here are some resources that will help:
• Lamborn’s Twitter feed
• Republican Accountability Project — accountability.gop/profile/rep-doug-lamborn
• Federal legislative information — Congress.gov
• Congress members’ voting records — GovTrack.us
• Vote Smart — justfacts.votesmart.org
• Human Rights Campaign congressional scorecard — hrc.org
• NARAL congressional scorecard — prochoiceamerica.org