On Russian state TV Sunday night, Dmitry Kiselyov, known as Vladimir Putin’s “mouthpiece,” explained how Russia might launch a nuclear attack against the United Kingdom.

“The island is so small that one Sarmat missile is enough to drown it once and for all,” he said. “Russian missile Sarmat, the world most powerful … is capable of … destroying an area the size of Texas or England.”

The Sarmat missile — which Putin has said is “capable of overcoming all modern means of anti-missile defense” — carries up to 15 nuclear warheads and has a range of 11,000 miles. Alaska is only 55 miles away from Russia (just ask Sarah Palin), with Colorado a relatively short hop farther. (See this week’s cover feature “Zero Hour”)

“Another option is to plunge Britain into the depths of the sea using Russia’s unmanned underwater vehicle Poseidon,” Kiselyov said, using graphics to show how it could deliver a 100-megaton warhead, which, when detonated underwater, would create a tsunami capable of swamping the island nation, leaving it “a radioactive desert, unfit for anything for a long time.”

This current spate of saber-rattling is aimed at an audience of countries around the world that are helping Ukraine fend off Putin’s unprovoked war, especially NATO members. It comes amid rumors that the secretive 69-year-old Russian president, whose finger hovers over the glowing red nuclear arms button, is suffering from a neurological disorder and may also have cancer.

So, though there have been plenty of missile tests by North Korea, China, Iran and others, we’ve not seen this kind of nuclear-basted hot war for a while, with UN Secretary-General António Guterres admitting that “the prospect of nuclear war is now back within the realm of possibility.”

All of this, of course, is raising very reasonable fears in Colorado, especially here in military-target-rich Colorado Springs, home to Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station (formerly NORAD), Schriever Space Force Base (which also houses the Global Positioning System Operations Center), Peterson Space Force Base and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

(To get a general idea of how a nuclear attack might impact your neighborhood, plug your information into Alex Wellerstein’s interactive NUKEMAP, nuclearsecrecy.com/nukemap.)

But the Springs isn’t Colorado’s only rich nuclear target. We’re one of the nation’s five “sacrificial nuclear sponge” states — along with Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and Nebraska — where about 400 Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missiles remain active in underground silos on sparsely populated prairie, like northern Weld County. The “sponge” theory goes like this: The missiles, instead of launching, are designed to draw fire away from more heavily populated and militarily strategic sites, the sponge “absorbing” a nuclear attack.

While we’re all thinking about the lush green spring that’s happening right outside our windows, contemplating the best tomato varieties to plant or where we might head for an early-season hike, we should be focused on how well prepared our city, county, state and regional governments — and our utilities and assorted emergency services — are to deal with a nuclear strike. If Pikes Peak area governments have a deeply comprehensive plan ready to deploy in case of a nuclear attack, we would really like to hear about it. Now, please.

In a big-picture sense, there’s not much we average sitting ducks can do to stop Putin or Kim Jong-un or whatever other fool gets a wild hair to destroy humanity, but we can all work together to rejuvenate the movement to abolish nuclear weapons which has too long been neglected (see globalzero.org, ploughshares.org among many others).

Until then, if you’re looking for us, we’ll be ducking and covering under our desks.