The dust is far from settled in the aftermath of the devastating Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision last week, but today, just like yesterday and tomorrow as well, abortion is legal and safe in Colorado. Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains’ doors are open. As we process the vast and lasting implications of this unprecedented reversal of our liberties, know that Planned Parenthood will do everything we can to care for all who need us.
We’ve been preparing for this moment. We’ve been working with partner organizations, at coalition tables, and with independent providers. We are ready to proudly continue providing high-quality, compassionate abortion care to our patients, but we are only one piece of the puzzle. Everyone has a role in providing care to those who need us, now more than ever. Patients forced to travel across state lines for abortion care will need gas money, child care, a place to stay, and help covering the cost of their care, to name just a few of the considerations they face. There are committed, steadfast groups and organizations ready to address these needs, and what you can do is support them.
Make no mistake: We are on the cusp of a public health crisis, and the only way through it will be in working together. Our opponents are now emboldened, and they will be relentless in their attacks on reproductive freedom. They will continue to tighten the vise and push for barriers to contraception, to out-of-state travel for care, and to so many of the closely held rights we’ve worked so hard to win. The final decision’s line of reasoning puts marriage rights, LGBTQ rights, and other privacy rights in disconcertingly precarious positions. We must fight back. Here in Colorado, we cannot abandon the people in states across this country who have had their rights stolen.
I was raised to believe in community — that we are all connected through our neighbors, our families, our friendships, our children. We are privileged to live in a state that believes in and supports reproductive freedom and our ability to make the health care decisions that are right for ourselves and our families. With that privilege comes the responsibility to make sure other communities, other patients, other families from other states have the same opportunities to thrive that we do.
Here’s what we can do next: Support abortion providers so that every patient who needs care can get it; donate to abortion funds that help patients access that care, like our Patient Assistance Fund; say the word “abortion” in conversations with your communities to help break down the stigma surrounding this common element of health care; hold our elected officials accountable and stand with those champions fighting for our fundamental right to have control over our lives and bodies; stand with one another in community and solidarity. The road ahead is long and the fight is far from over.
In moments like these, we each crave a way to take action and make a difference. And now more than ever, it will take all of us, working together, taking the steps listed above, to respond to this crisis. Stand with us.
Adrienne Mansanares is president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.