Spring is in the air, trees and flowers are in bloom and we’ve just observed Earth Day 2022. It’s only natural that our minds turn to the natural world at times like these, especially in a place like Colorado Springs where we are blessed with an embarrassment of natural beauty.
Heck, even Mayor John Suthers, no tree hugger, used Earth Day as an opportunity to launch what may well be the last initiative of his tenure in City Hall — pledging $2.7 million for the “Keep It Clean COS” program to combat litter.
Across the nation however, there is a fight brewing about how to preserve some of our natural world, with a network of political operatives spewing garbage all over conservation efforts.
One of the very first things President Joe Biden did when entering office was to announce the 30X30 initiative. The goal of the initiative is to get 30 percent of U.S. land and waterways under preservation protection by 2030. Under the title “Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful,” the initiative calls on the nation to “pursue a locally led and voluntary, nationwide effort to conserve, connect, and restore the lands, waters, and wildlife upon which we all depend.”
To get to that 30 percent, the government says it will work on creating more parks and outdoor opportunities; build connectivity and corridors for fish and wildlife; support tribally led conservation and restoration of Native American lands; increase access for outdoor recreation; incentivize voluntary conservation of private lands; create jobs and grow local economies tied to conservation and outdoor tourism; and use natural methods to increase climate resilience and remove atmospheric carbon.
All that sounds good to conservation organizations along with groups including the Western Landowners Alliance and the American Farmland Trust, which have given their official support to the endeavor.
But perhaps unsurprisingly, a collection of individuals with questionable connections to the truth have been working to undermine the 30X30 goal.
Bombastic Congresswoman Lauren Boebert looms large in this crowd, having championed the “30X30 Termination Act” last year. If you’re thinking that the CD3 representative, best known for saying horrible things on social media and being quite cozy with insurrectionists, couldn’t possibly be wonky enough to have picked out this one piece of Biden’s agenda to attack on her own, you’d be right.
A new report by the Center for Western Priorities, a nonpartisan conservation advocacy group, outlines how a network of anti-government extremists, hand-in-hand with pro-oil and -gas organizations, began organizing the opposition to 30X30. The report (stop30x30disinformation.org), details how politicians including North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar (both “Big Lie” supporters) have latched on to spurious “land grab” claims by anti-federal activists like Margaret Byfield (daughter of Sagebrush Rebellion figure Wayne Hage) and Trent Loos (participant in the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupation) to push anti-conservation.
Oil-and-gas industry mouthpieces Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (CFACT) and the Western Energy Alliance cheer them on. The Center for Western Priorities found that the 28 members of Congress who co-sponsored Boebert’s anti-30x30 bill have taken more than $4 million in their careers from oil and gas industry campaign donations.
Byfield has gone on speaking tours to generate county-level opposition to conservation efforts. In her training sessions, she hints at the federal government wanting to take control of a full 50 percent of national land, without providing any evidence, of course. She is openly dismissive of scientific warnings about species loss and recommends against allowing any “government nexus” to ever be allowed involving private lands, including conservation easements, or habitat restoration projects.
So, in summary, fringe extremists are gaining the ears of politicians who are either susceptible to Big Oil money or already open to extremist positions, like rooting for insurrection. They in turn help oppose all conservation efforts with unsubstantiated claims, even when it goes against the wishes of the individual landowners.
In other words, garbage.