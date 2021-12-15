Folks, we’ve raised a generation of cynics — and they’re not wrong.
Gen Z (those between the ages of 18 and 29) is graduating from high school and college, entering the workforce, and joining the armed forces. But when they look at our country, many don’t like what they see.
They see leaders grappling with unprecedented crises, peers struggling with mental health, and a democracy in decline. They’ve been deeply impacted by the ongoing COVID pandemic, and they’re experiencing rampant inflation, pay that doesn’t match living costs, and worsening climate change.
According to the fall 2021 poll from Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute on Politics, this generation of young Americans believes democracy in the United States is failing — and many think it already has failed. The Big Lie, perpetuated by power-hungry poor losers, has shown Gen Z that politicians can’t be trusted and democracy is too fragile. And they’ve come into adulthood in an age of rampant disinformation perpetuated by people opposed to truth and science. They’ve watched as lie after lie is given a pass.
Their view of the United States is grim — 35 percent of respondents believe they’ll see an American civil war in their lifetime; and 25 percent think they’ll see at least one state secede.
Most young Americans reported feeling down, depressed or hopeless in the previous two weeks, and 25 percent of those surveyed said they have considered self-harm.
This Harvard survey — the 42nd of its kind — is a wake-up call to our local, state and national leaders. Institute on Politics Director Mark Gearan said young Americans have shown “record-shattering” election turnout and are “eager to make their voices heard,” noting that political leaders “would benefit tremendously from listening to the concerns that our students and young voters have raised about the challenges facing our democracy.” IOP Polling Director John Della Volpe said that despite the grim realities they face, “young Americans ... seem as determined as ever to fight for the change they seek.”
If you’re Gen Z, the Harvard poll found, you’re likely passionate about fighting for a healthy democracy, and you want strong federal action to address the climate crisis, strengthen the economy, unite the country, improve health care, focus on international peace and human rights, and reduce economic inequality.
Those of us older than Gen Z need to face the fact that our generations have let theirs down. Then we need to get on board with Gen Z’s priorities, look at the world through their eyes, and do the heavy lifting to build a country we’ll be proud to pass to future generations.
We have to confront our own defensiveness, the urge to say: ‘We did our best. Who could have seen this coming?’ We must channel that discomfort and defensiveness into action — and do it now. Yes, every generation has made mistakes, but look squarely at where yours went wrong, and take personal responsibility for fixing your part of it.
For those of us who’ve failed to live up to our ideals, it’s not too late. We can throw our energies into protecting democracy and tackling inequity, addressing health care shortages, racism, the climate crisis and economic inequality. We can support young progressive candidates, join boards, help power nonprofits, campaign, call, petition, demonstrate, fundraise, vote. There’s still time to put selfish interests aside and work together.
Gen Z and those coming up behind them aren’t afraid of challenges — they’ve already faced recession, inflation, pandemic. Despite the odds being stacked against them, they’re fighting for the promise of our country.
It’s past time for the rest of us to join them.