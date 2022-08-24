If you’re a devoted reader of our city’s daily newspaper, its editorial page in particular, you’ve no doubt discovered an evolving pattern. On Aug. 14, The Gazette’s editorial board published “A cash crunch for Colorado’s pot trade.”
In it, you’ll find this paragraph: “If Colorado’s experiment with legal retail pot has taught us anything, it is that its market is unstable even as its toll on society grows. After taking in the ill effects of legalized recreational sales — from a dramatic spike in traffic fatalities to a surge in mental health crises among youths — Coloradans’ recent inclination to spend their wages on more essential things is laudable and just plain sensible. All the more so as spiraling inflation eats into their paychecks.”
The Gazette points to fatalities where more than one drug is found to be involved and cite alcohol mixed with cannabis at the top of the list. What they fail to mention is that alcohol was the contributing factor in all the other combinations. And as we all know by now, THC can be detected for weeks after use and does not always accurately gauge intoxication. Heavier users, under the influence or not, will very likely test above the legal limit.
Five days later, the same editorial board proudly produced “Don’t make the Springs a second-rate Denver.”
In this screed: “Denver, despite some of the country’s strictest gun-control laws, has seen an 80% increase in gun homicides this year over a three-year average. Growing homeless encampments are ubiquitous.
“Denver’s Union Station has become what an RTD union leader called a ‘hellhole’ of drugs and crime. Drug addicts living on streets have become such an issue for the mass transit system it inspired a disturbing 3,000-word news report in The Washington Post.
“Bizarre and brutal crimes have become so common the public seems jaded. Consider the relative lack of outrage over the brutal murder of 14-year-old Josiaz ‘Jojo’ Aragon in the middle of the afternoon near a city recreation center this month.”
All of these are obviously related to legal recreational cannabis use. Correlation, if you can even call it that, and causation are concepts lost on the author.
This is familiar ground for The Gazette’s ed board when recreational cannabis creeps to our city’s doorstep. Nobody does reefer madness quite like the daily.
Now here are some really real true facts:
• Philip Anschutz owns The Gazette. He’s incredibly conservative and will do whatever he can to ensure recreational cannabis, the use of which is enshrined in the state’s constitution and was approved by a majority of El Paso County voters a decade ago, is not legalized in the Springs. This is partly because of his politics and partly because he wants to protect his advertising interests, which include alcohol ads. He and Mayor John Suthers are in lockstep on this issue, so research on your own what you hear on the subject from either source.
• Recreational cannabis is now legal in 19 states, Washington, D.C., and Guam, a U.S. territory. Medical cannabis (the gateway business) is legal in an additional 28 states and it’s only a matter of time before they go full rec. This is largely because the Colorado experiment worked.
• There has never been a documented marijuana overdose. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “Provisional data from 2021 show the number of alcohol-induced deaths have continued to increase, to more than 52,000, up 34 percent from pre-pandemic levels.” The Gazette was right in the first editorial: Cannabis businesses have taken a hit. But it looks like at least some of that money is going to your local liquor store. And, by golly, maybe this is actually why traffic fatalities are up?
• The Gazette likes to implore its readers: “But think of the children!” The legal cannabis industry in our city has an impeccable record. Stings have been attempted; stings have been unsuccessful. Underage users are far more likely to get marijuana from the black market.
• If you don’t want to consume marijuana, you don’t have to. And you don’t have to associate yourself with “those kinds of people.” You know, doctors and teachers and lawyers and engineers (and soldiers and cops)... But a decade ago, Colorado voters were clear: Archaic thinking and D.A.R.E. propaganda will no longer substitute for common sense. Absolutely vote your conscience in November, but be sure you get your facts from a reputable source before you do.