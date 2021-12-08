Bernie Sanders puts it bluntly: “Question: What does it say about a political party that has to repeatedly gerrymander districts to continue to hold power, that has to make it harder for people of color and for poor people to vote?
“Answer: It says that they are cowards afraid of democracy.”
Now more than ever, Republican lawmakers are showing us they’re not just afraid of democracy; they’re determined to get rid of it. After watching last year’s surge in political engagement with horror, they unleashed voter suppression efforts “grounded in a rash of baseless and racist allegations of voter fraud and election irregularities,” The Brennan Center reported.
Over the past decade, Republican gerrymandering and voter suppression efforts have escalated dramatically — but now we’re at a tipping point.
Political historian and Boston College professor Heather Cox Richardson sounded the alarm last month: “Republicans are using ... cultural attacks to consolidate power in the states, 19 of which have passed 33 new laws to restrict the vote. … The determination of Republican-dominated states to retake control of state elections and cut from the vote those they declare undesirable — usually people of color — echoes the arguments made by those determined to get rid of Black voters during Reconstruction.”
In fact, since the Supreme Court stripped key protections from the original 1965 Voting Rights Act in 2013’s Shelby County v. Holder case (a decision The Atlantic warned “handed the country an era of renewed white racial hegemony”), states and localities have “brazenly pushed forward discriminatory changes to voting practices, such as changing district boundaries to disadvantage select voters, instituting more onerous voter identification laws, and changing polling locations with little notice,” Richardson said. Republican maneuvering has mostly harmed people of color, low-income and elderly people, transgender people and people with disabilities.
Under a barrage of Republican attacks on the electoral system, we desperately needed the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
The Act would have ended gerrymandering, guaranteed at least two weeks of early voting in every state, improved safeguards against discriminatory election practices, and made Election Day a holiday. One of its primary goals was to require jurisdictions with a pattern of discrimination to get federal approval before changing voting rules — as was the case before 2013.
Senate Republicans killed it Nov. 3. They used the filibuster to stop opening debate on the Act, marking the fourth time this year Republicans blocked crucial voting rights legislation.
Vice President Kamala Harris said Democrats would keep fighting to pass voting rights legislation, but didn’t say how. It’s past time to work that out, especially as Republicans continue to embrace the Big Lie, and as they scramble to purge voter rolls and install partisan election officials across the country.
If securing voting rights means ending the filibuster, which Republicans have relentlessly abused to block civil rights legislation, stop voting rights reform, and force their will on America, so be it.
As The Brennan Center notes, the filibuster makes it impossible to legislate in the national interest, and ensures the Republican minority can “stymie efforts to fix our broken system.” Advocacy organizations, academics and political leaders point out it’s being used to undermine democracy.
In the past, The Brennan Center’s reports on the filibuster came with recommendations for reform. Now, it says, “we are beyond the stage of tinkering. It is time to abolish the filibuster.”
President Biden has said he’s open to ending the filibuster, but being “open” is not enough. Let the last word go to the generally cautious former President Obama, who at Rep. John Lewis’ funeral service called for urgent action to defend democracy.
“And if all this takes is eliminating the filibuster, another Jim Crow relic, in order to secure the God-given rights of every American,” he said, “then that’s what we should do.”