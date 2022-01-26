So here we are, wedged between Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Black History Month: in lip-service land. Here’s where people who deny white privilege post black-and-white pictures of Dr. King on social media to bask in his glow, cherrypick warm-and-fuzzy bits from his quotes — and fight against every part of his mission..
King’s speeches were evocative and lyrical, but he didn’t mince words. He didn’t spare fragile feelings. So it takes some determined blindness and a lot of mental pretzeling to misunderstand his goals and his message; to defend the United States’ indefensible status quo. Yet year after year we try it.
In particular, Republican leaders across the country like to cozy up to a version of King twisted to suit their narrative, while destroying the very things he stood for.
A small example among countless others: Republican congressman Mike Collins of Georgia tweeted “Martin Luther King Jr would support banning Critical Race Theory. MLK Jr said to judge others by the content of their character, NOT the color of their skin.” Professor Ibram X. Kendi set him straight in King’s own words: “‘Whites, it must frankly be said, are not putting in a similar mass effort to reeducate themselves out of their racial ignorance,’ MLK Jr wrote in 1967. ‘It is an aspect of their sense of superiority that the white people of America believe they have so little to learn.’”
Of course, this happened in the same week Mitch McConnell yet again obstructed the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, this time going before the cameras to say the quiet part out loud. “Well the concern is misplaced,” he said, “because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.”
Just as you can’t say Black people aren’t Americans and then pretend you didn’t (you listening, Mitch?) you can’t pretend to be on King’s side without fighting for voting rights — a pillar of his legacy. King was central to the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965 — the same one the Republican-heavy Supreme Court gutted in 2013. Unfettered by the Act’s critical protections, red states immediately unleashed waves of voter suppression laws and extreme partisan gerrymandering aimed at disenfranchising voters of color.
The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is an effort to restore the Voting Rights Act of 1965 — so the Republicans blocking its passage are fighting the very legislation King championed. If they can stop shouting “not by the color of their skin!” for just a moment, maybe they’ll hear the people who have a right to speak today for King.
King’s granddaughter, 13-year-old activist Yolanda Renee King, told ABC News that while it’s “an honor” to be carrying on his voting rights work, “it’s sad and disappointing that we are still facing the same issues that we did 58 years ago.”
King’s daughter, lawyer Bernice King, said of efforts to twist his message: “Someone tweeted to me that my father ‘didn’t offend people.’ At the time Daddy was killed, a poll reflected that he was the most hated man in America. Most hated. Many who quote him now & use him to deter justice would likely hate him too if they truly studied.”
On Jan. 19, after Sen. Joe Machin, Sen. KyrstenSinema and Senate Republicans yet again blocked voting rights legislation, King’s son, civil rights leader Martin Luther King III, said, “In the end, they sided with a Jim Crow relic over the voting rights of Black and Brown communities. They ignored the call of millions … who know that restoring the Voting Rights Act is an imperative for the health of our democracy. … The country will not let this fight end. … People now know the filibuster is not etched in the Constitution, but rather a tool of suppression, and the voting rights secured by my father are under attack.”
On Martin Luther King Day, Yolanda King urged others to join the fight for voting rights: “For all the elected leaders out there who will tweet, post and celebrate my grandfather … my message to you is simple: Don’t celebrate. Legislate.”
