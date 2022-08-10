Just when you think you’ve heard it all, the crazies in our volatile political world surprise us yet again. But we’re not talking about the national scene this time, though the same concept applies for so many shenanigans and subplots related to Washington.
Oh no, we’re talking about right here in Olympic City USA. To be even more specific, El Paso County.
We certainly could fill this space, and more, identifying and dissecting flaws in our city and county governments. But elections, from preparation to vote-counting, haven’t been part of any such conversation for more than a decade.
Going back to when Wayne Williams served as El Paso County clerk and recorder, 2011-2015, the local election machine has developed into a role model for other counties across Colorado — especially those with large cities inside their borders. With that on his list of credentials, Williams moved on to be elected Colorado secretary of state, where he followed the Legislature’s edict in refining arguably the nation’s most credible mail-ballot operation during his term of 2015 to 2019.
Williams, a staunch Republican and party leader, worked well with peers on both sides of the political aisle, meaning state lawmakers as well as county clerks. In the 2018 election, he lost his bid for a second term to Democrat Jena Griswold (now seeking her own second term) by a narrow margin, but he left Griswold a smooth-running election process that has maintained the same integrity.
Likewise, Chuck Broerman has kept El Paso County’s elections on track as clerk and recorder for the past eight years, following Williams’ playbook. And though Williams now serves on the Colorado Springs City Council (and is running for mayor in 2023), he remains a go-to resource, as when he helped supervise Mesa County’s elections in Grand Junction after the clerk there, Tina Peters, ran afoul of the law.
Yet now, following the national election-denier trend, we see Republicans challenging El Paso County’s Republican office-holders in refusing to accept GOP state primary results. A handful of primary losers are crying foul, alleging corruption and faulty equipment.
It’s truly outlandish, especially here. Kinda like telling the Space Force how to monitor all satellites orbiting the planet. Or showing Tesla how to make electric cars.
Yet the weirdness continues, wasting time and money for all concerned. All based on conspiracy theories and lies that have undermined public confidence in elections. At some point, one has to wonder why. A new belief system has taken hold, that if you don’t like an outcome, just claim it was rigged. Then keep saying it until people start to agree.
This certainly has had an impact on El Paso County Republicans, now more fractured than they’ve ever been. They’d also be more vulnerable in elections, except the region’s Democrats and Independents (or Unaffiliateds, if you prefer) simply don’t have the unity or firepower — yet.
Then we see what happened last week in deep-red Kansas, where the move to take abortion rights out of that state’s constitution failed by 59-41 percent. If a coalition can do that in the Sunflower State, it could happen anywhere.
But in other states, like Arizona, Republican candidates are running on The Big Lie, wanting the power to overturn elections to achieve their mission. Clearly, those losers trying to contest the GOP primary in Colorado, and here in El Paso County, see nothing wrong with such nefarious antics.
Here’s one idea of how to address the problem and hopefully neutralize it: Colorado’s Legislature could pass a law prohibiting any election recounts in races with more than, say, a 5 percent margin — unless a challenger can prove wrongdoing, with hard evidence, in advance.
That’s just one small step. Obviously, it’ll take far more nationally to stop this downward spiral of refusing to accept election results.
But we’re seeing how far down the political ladder this denialism has gone. It’s right here, Republicans against Republicans, alleging our county can’t run a fair GOP primary election.
If there’s another surprise that can top that one, it’ll have to be a whopper.