Don’t miss the chance to impact how your government serves you. The primary election on June 28 will determine which candidates appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, so it’s important to participate in deciding that slate.
Be aware:
• You can find a list of Voter Service and Polling Centers and secure ballot drop-off locations at tinyurl.com/u-vote22. There are many across the city and county.
• Ballots were mailed to active Republican, Democratic and Unaffiliated voters beginning June 6. Unaffiliated voters may vote ONLY ONE ballot. If you vote both ballots, neither will be counted, and you may be subject to prosecution.
• The last day citizens may register to vote or update their voter record at GoVoteColorado.gov and have a ballot MAILED to them is June 20.
After June 20, you must register or update your voter record and receive a ballot at a Voter Service and Polling Center. You may do this through Election Day.
• Don’t mail your ballot after June 20, because it might not make it to the El Paso County Election Department in time. POSTMARKS DO NOT COUNT.
• Branch offices of the Clerk and Recorder’s Office for vehicle and recording services will close at 4 p.m. on Election Day and instead serve as Voter Service and Polling Centers.
• Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
• Find the sample ballot at tinyurl.com/primary22-epco. These are the races on that ballot for El Paso County voters. Not all voters will vote in all races, because some races involve districts with boundaries that don’t cover the entire county.
Federal offices
U.S. Senate: Republicans Ron Hanks and Joe O’Dea; Democrat Sen. Michael Bennet.
Congressional District 4 (CD4): Republicans Robert Lewis and Ken Buck; Democrat Ike McCorkle.
CD5: Republicans Dave Williams, Rebecca Keltie, Doug Lamborn and Andrew Heaton; Democrats David Torres and Michael Colombe.
CD7: Republicans Erik Aadland, Laurel Imer and Tim Reichert; Democrat Brittany Pettersen.
Statewide offices
Democrats running for all statewide offices are unopposed. They are Gov. Jared Polis, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Treasurer Dave Young, Attorney General Phil Weiser and State Board of Education at-large member Kathy Plomer.
Governor: Republicans Greg Lopez and Heidi Ganahl.
Secretary of State: Republicans Tina Peters, Mike O’Donnell and Pam Anderson.
Other GOP races: Republican primary races for treasurer, attorney general, at-large Board of Education are unopposed. Lang Sias, John Kellner and Dan Maloit, respectively, are seeking those offices.
State offices
Board of Education CD5 member: Democrat Joseph Shelton; Republican Steven Durham.
University of Colorado Regent CD4: Democrat Jack Barrington; Republican Frank McNulty.
CU Regent CD5: Democrat Ron Casados; Republican Ken Montera.
Colorado Senate
District 9: Democrat Arik Dougherty; Republicans Lynda Zamora Wilson and Paul Lundeen.
District 11: Democrats Tony Exum and Yolanda Avila; Republican Dennis Hisey.
District 35: Democrat Travis Star Nelson; Republican Rod Pelton.
Colorado House
HD14: Republicans Rose Pugliese and Joe Wyte, Democrat Rob Rogers.
HD15: Republican Scott Bottoms; Democrat Alvin Sexton.
HD16: Republican Dave Donelson; Democrat Stephanie Vigil.
HD17: Republican Rachel Inez Stovall; Democrats Mischa Smith and Regina English.
HD18: Republicans Summer Groubert and Shana Black; Democrat Marc Snyder.
HD20: Republican Don Wilson; Democrat Tracey Johnson.
HD21: Republicans Karl O’Brian Dent Sr. and Mary Bradfield; Democrat Kolten Montgomery.
HD22: Republican Kenneth DeGraaf; Democrat Blake Garner.
HD56: Republican Rod Bockenfeld; Democrat Kathleen Conway.
County offices
Commissioner District 1: Republicans Lindsay Moore and Holly Williams; Democrat Ryan Lucas.
Commissioner District 5: Republicans David Winney and Cami Bremer; Democrat John Jarrell.
Clerk and Recorder: Republicans Peter Lupia and Steve Schleiker; Democrat Lisa Wilkes.
Treasurer: Republicans Gina Trivelli and Chuck Broerman; Democrat Richard Williams.
Assessor: Republican Mark Flutcher; Democrat Renee Reif.
Sheriff: Republicans Todd Watkins, Greg Maxwell and Joe Roybal; Democrat John Foley.
Surveyor: Republican Richard Mariotti; no Democratic candidate.
Coroner: Republicans Rae Ann Weber and Leon Kelly; Democrat Bridget Garner.