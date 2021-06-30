Representative apportionment of population is a linchpin of democracy, and partisan manipulated redistricting has been slowly undermining our governing system. Political geographers in other countries find the United States an outlier, with most democracies having clear processes preventing undue influence from partisans. In the U.S., gerrymandering — the drawing of electoral district lines to elect a particular type of representative or to exclude other types from the likelihood of being elected — happens at the federal, state and local levels.
Colorado could be a model for the nation with a transparent process of map creation, dissemination and explanation where we are undertaking a new approach after passage in 2018 of Amendments Y and Z, which created two 12-member commissions to form districts for Colorado’s U.S. House seats and the Colorado General Assembly. Commission members were selected early in 2021 and are working to understand the state and guide its division into districts. The intent of Amendments Y and Z was to decrease the influence of partisan politics, avoid splitting existing political subdivisions, create competitive districts, and provide for public participation in the process. Commission staff members have drafted preliminary maps for discussion. The commissioners’ work will be a good test of principles of our democratic republic — will we be able to create fair maps, recognizing that not everyone will be able to have all districts drawn the way they might prefer?
Working with the state’s redistricting criteria, members of the Independent Redistricting Commissions will establish priorities to create fair maps. They will have the benefit of multiple geospatial technology tools, analyses from experts and possibly thousands of maps created by people across Colorado. Three public hearings in each congressional district will be held over the course of the commissions’ work; the community must be part of this conversation. In the end, it will be the commissioners’ task to steer the preparation of maps to be submitted to the Colorado Supreme Court for approval. The hope is those maps will have been publicly discussed so that the pros and cons can be thoughtfully considered with deliberations made under transparent conditions.
To support the work of the independent commissions, community members need to be informed and model reasonable discussions. During a time of political polarization, mass demonstrations, civil unrest and intemperate statements by people in all facets of public life, passionate, factual and polite defense of one’s position as part of a civic discussion seems challenging, although numerous observations provided to the Independent Redistricting Commissions have made a good start (redistricting.colorado.gov/public_comments). Could conversations about redistricting allow people from different perspectives to start to understand how others look at the world?
If you define your community one way and your neighbor defines it another, could you work together to find places where you agree? By drawing a map and defending your choices, you have the responsibility to prepare to debate constructively with others who have made different decisions. Redistricting discussions could serve as a standard for ways to have more reasonable discourse rather than grandstanding and grousing. GeoCivics resources offer a way to begin those conversations (geocivics.uccs.edu).
How would you redraw Colorado’s congressional district map with eight districts? Try using DistrictR, Dave’s Redistricting App, or DistrictBuilder — links to these resources are available on the GeoCivics page for geospatial technology (geocivics.uccs.edu/geography/geospatialtechnology).
Rebecca Theobald is assistant research professor in the Geography and Environmental Studies Department at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.