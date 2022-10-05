I recently re-read Sheri S. Tepper’s flawed but thought-provoking post-apocalyptic novel The Gate to Women’s Country. It takes place 300 years in the future after nuclear war has brought the United States to its knees, the survivors living a low-tech existence in small matriarchal communities. The government of Women’s Country works secretly to neutralize the destructive forces of human nature that brought them to this pass, particularly those of their menfolk. Hence, most males over the age of 5 live in walled-off garrisons where they train for war and occasionally sally forth to fight and kill men from other towns.
In this fictional world, women are generally thought to be good, but most men are seen as aggressive, cunning and self-indulgent, requiring strict control lest they wrest power from the female Council and replace the peace of Women’s Country with a brutal misogynist fundamentalist patriarchy.
Although Tepper’s men-are-the-whole-problem premise is terribly simplistic — her book is, after all, a work of science fiction — it’s hard not to feel that way about some of the men in power these days. Like Donald Trump grabbing them by the pussy, Mitch McConnell jerry-rigging the Supreme Court so the GOP could overturn Roe v. Wade, or Vladimir Putin deciding he wanted to own the sovereign nation next door.
(Women might be forgiven for blaming the sad state of the world on men, given that men pretty much run the thing. As of Sept. 19, according to UN Women, “there are 28 countries where ... women serve as Heads of State and/or Government. At the current rate, gender equality in the highest positions of power will not be reached for another 130 years.”)
Anyhow, the men in power I’m addressing here are those who believe they have the right to force women to hide their bodies in public (Iran), to prevent girls from getting an education beyond the sixth grade (the Taliban in Afghanistan), or to co-opt the power of every menstruating girl and woman in the country to control her own reproductive choices (the United States).
I’m talking about the old men who govern Iran, where in July they celebrated national “Hijab and Chastity Day”... where they plan to use facial recognition technology on public transit to spot women who aren’t adhering to their restrictions on women’s
clothing... where 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested by the “Guidance Patrol” — the morality police — on Sept. 16 for not wearing the hijab according to government dictates and later died in police custody.
I’m talking about 67-year-old Sen. Lindsey Graham — one of 76 men out of 100 members in the oldest U.S. Senate in history (average age in 2021, 64.3 years) — introducing legislation to ban most abortions in the United States after 15 weeks. And Graham’s fellow Republican Joe O’Dea, who’s running in Colorado against Sen. Michael Bennet? O’Dea voted in favor of 2020’s Proposition 115, which would have outlawed abortion in Colorado after 22 weeks without exceptions for rape or incest (see p. 12).
When you read The Gate to Women’s Country, you sense Tepper’s outrage at men who would control women’s lives — her descriptions of the patriarchs of “Holyland” are particularly scathing. The source of her anger may have been all that she had seen in her work, in the pre-Roe 1960s, for what today is Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, where she ultimately served as executive director until 1986.
Until now, I haven’t considered it particularly wise to be a single-issue voter. But with abortion rights on the line in America, this may be an election when it makes sense to use a person’s right to choose as a litmus test for candidates up and down the ballot. If you value the right of every human to control their own bodies, there has never been an election more important than the one that will take place on Nov. 8.
Mail ballots for the midterm elections will be sent to voters beginning Oct. 17, but you can register to vote up to and including Election Day. See clerkandrecorder.elpasoco.com/elections for complete voting information. Vote to protect that most human of human rights.