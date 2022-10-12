Let’s play a game.
We’re betting our houses on it, so here are the rules: If I win, I win. If you win, you cheated — and I win. If I cheat — shut up, winning is really important to me.
Now let’s call those rules what they are: the Republican strategy on elections.
If you believe Republicans, this country’s elections are rigged against them as part of a massive conspiracy; top to bottom, no part of the electoral process can be trusted — unless they come out in front. A drunken Rudy Giuliani said it out loud before election night 2020 was even over: “Just say we won,” he urged then-President Donald Trump to lie, as he lost.
Trump’s been pushing the Big Lie ever since — most recently at a Nevada rally on Saturday, where he also bragged about the failed, violent insurrection he encouraged in 2021: “You know the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen? January 6th.”
The Washington Post reports 299 Republican candidates for the House, Senate and critical state offices also embrace the Big Lie; 174 of those election deniers are running in safely Republican districts.
In the Republican playbook, truth doesn’t matter anymore. Policy doesn’t matter anymore. Values don’t matter anymore. All that matters is winning.
We watched this play out in vivid and unsurprising detail last week, as it emerged that former football player, domestic abuser, Republican nominee for Georgia Senate and “pro-life” “family man” Herschel Walker reportedly paid for a girlfriend’s abortion, lied about it — then raked in more than $500,000 in campaign donations in two days as anti-abortion Republicans rallied around him. Republican podcaster Dana Loesch didn’t even pretend it was about forgiveness.
“I don’t care if Herschel Walker paid to abort endangered baby eagles,” she said. “I want control of the Senate.”
So if you’re following along: A win is not a win if you’re a Democrat. A sin is not a sin if you’re Republican.
It’s easy to dismiss Loesch’s remarks as the rantings of an idiot, but she’s chillingly serious — and Trump has demonstrated that idiots can gain and pervert power. The Republicans buoying Walker are also serious, and thanks to extreme gerrymandering and voter suppression, they can win their elections even if they earn far fewer votes than Democrats.
Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Will Bunch points out that the Republican leaders who’ve supported Walker through his hypocrisy and lies insist on winning so they can put their vision of Christian domination into effect — “the so-called ‘family values’ of American fundamentalists … turn out to be mere window dressing that can be tossed for the movement’s true aim: authoritarianism,” he writes.
With the majority of GOP nominees refusing to agree that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, says political historian and professor Heather Cox Richardson, “the Republican Party’s shift toward authoritarianism is clear.”
Richardson warns that if Republicans win the House in November, election deniers will form a strong voting bloc there. “Many of those elected in states will oversee state elections,” she adds, and the party “will never again consider the election of a Democrat legitimate.”
Faced with this danger, voters must draw a hard line this November. If the candidate you’re considering won’t unequivocally state that President Biden won the 2020 election, nothing can redeem them. Policy positions are worthless if they won’t support democracy.
The last word here should go to Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican, who last week urged Arizona voters to elect Democrats: “If you care about democracy and you care about the survival of our republic, then you need to understand — we all have to understand — that we cannot give people power who have told us that they will not honor elections.”