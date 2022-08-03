Was talking to a guy the other day, someone of similar vintage — old enough to get “OK Boomer” hurled at us, but not yet at the crusty Abe-Simpson-yelling-at-a-cloud stage. Anyway, we started talking about the burden of merely being alive in these strange, strange times, then counted off the negative forces that make 2022 such hell — impending climate catastrophe, democracy on the ropes, COVID (with a side order of monkeypox), and the total crap behavior of Vladimir Putin and America’s corporatocracy. But beyond these obvious challenges, there was this something else. We wondered how so many American adults, otherwise level-headed people who read the reviews before buying a refrigerator and make sure their kids get to school on time, had lost their ability to reason and their moral compass when it came to Donald Trump.
What is it about this guy?
Remember during the runup to the 2016 election when Trump mocked disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski by contorting his face and waving his arms around onstage? A reporter later asked a Trump supporter what she thought of his actions. She said, “Well, he has an unusual sense of humor.”
A lot of people thought Trump’s grotesque behavior then would be the end of his campaign. But it wasn’t.
A bit later, when The Washington Post revealed the recording of Trump saying, “You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy”? That didn’t stop him either. The Post kept track of Trump’s “false or misleading claims” during his years in office — 30,573. And still he was the darling of the GOP base. And then there’s the leaked October 2020 audio of Trump fanboy Steve Bannon, exposed just a few weeks ago by Mother Jones, their text presented here:
“What Trump’s gonna do is just declare victory. Right? He’s gonna declare victory. But that doesn’t mean he’s a winner,” Bannon, laughing, told the group, according to audio of the meeting obtained by Mother Jones. “He’s just gonna say he’s a winner.”
“He’s gonna declare victory. But that doesn’t mean he’s a winner.”
“As it sits here today,” Bannon said later in the conversation, describing a scenario in which Trump held an early lead in key swing states, “at 10 or 11 o’clock Trump’s gonna walk in the Oval, tweet out, ‘I’m the winner. Game over. Suck on that.’”
From the televised Jan. 6 committee hearings, we learned:
• That former Attorney General Bill Barr told Trump his election fraud case was “bullshit.”
• And Trump’s daughter Ivanka testified that she agreed with Barr.
• That after Barr told The Associated Press there had been no widespread voter fraud, Trump threw his plate of food at the wall. “There was ketchup dripping down the wall...,” said former top White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
• Video outtakes from a post-Jan. 6 speech show Trump refusing to give up the lie: “I don’t want to say the election is over. I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the election is over, OK?”
According to media reports, 17.7 million Americans watched the summer’s final Jan. 6 hearing on July 20. In a Morning Consult/Politico survey done between July 22 and 24, 63 percent of Independent voters and 87 percent of Democrats “said former President Donald Trump was at least somewhat responsible for the events that led to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.”
But somehow, after months of watching bloody body-cam footage from Capitol police and cellphone video of rioters assaulting officers and trashing public property, after listening to the detailed account of Trump’s failure to act on behalf of anyone but himself on Jan. 6, still only 29 percent of Republican respondents held him even “somewhat” responsible for the riot.
Over the years, at least 18 women have accused him of sexual misconduct — E. Jean Carroll is still waiting for Trump’s DNA sample — hundreds of workers and contractors have accused him of refusing to pay them, and he seems to delight in cruelty. In 2021, The New York Times compiled “Five Years, Thousands of Insults: Tracking Trump’s Invective,” a compendium of his verbal attack tweets. The Times staffers were asked: Is it emotionally draining to read all of these tweets? Answer: “After reading like 5,000 of them, you don’t feel good.”
So here we are. As of Aug. 1, polling numbers from FiveThirtyEight showed 42 percent of American adults still had a favorable opinion of former President Donald Trump. And I’m stunned. Old and stunned.
The U.S. presidents of my early years were no angels. John Kennedy had an affinity for blonde women he wasn’t married to, Lyndon Johnson held meetings while he sat on the toilet, Richard Nixon was scary crazy, but Donald Trump has it all — a cheater who’s crude and frighteningly unbalanced.
Forty-two percent? Seriously, what is it about this guy?
—Meade is a managing editor at the Indy and Colorado Springs Business Journal.