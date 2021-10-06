We’re in more trouble than we think. If we don’t fight hard for voting rights, Jan. 6 will happen again — and next time, a violent insurrection could succeed.
Now that we have a president who embraces competence, decency and democratic processes, we could be forgiven for feeling that’s unlikely; for being less alarmed than we were a year ago. This is not the time to be less alarmed. Make no mistake: There’s a concerted effort underway to dismantle our democracy, and it didn’t stop at the mob attack on the Capitol. Last month we learned that in addition to calling for the coup, Donald Trump also had (courtesy of unhinged conservative lawyer John Eastman) a detailed, six-step plan to throw out the election results on Jan. 6.
In the intervening months, those authoritarian goals haven’t softened or vanished. When it comes to the Big Lie, Republicans in Congress are — at best — silent and complicit, and across the nation almost six in 10 Republicans believe it. And the Big Lie is backed by big money and real intent: Tracking by the nonpartisan Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) found that since Jan. 6, corporations and industry groups have donated more than $10 million “to members of Congress who voted against the results of a free and fair election, and to two political groups that exist to support those same members.”
And while in Colorado our governor, attorney general and secretary of state — all highly intelligent, competent, rational and ethical — protect our strong voting rights and secure elections, across the nation we see Republicans digging in with blatant partisan gerrymandering, voter roll purges and expansive voter suppression laws. And if state-level Republican election subversion efforts eventually install another conscience-free Republican in the White House, we can kiss Colorado’s “safe” voting rights goodbye.
At the end of September, the nonpartisan Voting Rights Lab released a report showing there are “new voter suppression laws in 18 Republican-dominated states AND 17 new election subversion laws in 11 of those same states,” political historian Heather Cox Richardson writes. “Those new laws put into place the policies former president Trump’s campaign demanded in 2020.”
The nonpartisan Brennan Center counts more than 400 bills with provisions that restrict voting, introduced in the 2021 legislative sessions: “This wave of restrictions on voting — the most aggressive we have seen in more than a decade of tracking state voting laws — is in large part motivated by false and often racist allegations about voter fraud.”
Voting Rights Lab’s report spells it out: “When Voting Rights Lab launched a few years ago, we knew we’d be busy tracking many disturbing, and oftentimes veiled efforts to suppress the vote of historically excluded Americans. What we couldn’t have anticipated at that time was that current officeholders would warp the election process itself....”
Congress can put an end to this corrosive Republican power grab, and stabilize our nation against those who want to demolish voting rights for their own authoritarian ends. The Freedom to Vote Act (H.R.1, which strengthens reforms laid out in the For the People Act, filibustered in the Senate) sets national standards so all Americans can cast their ballots freely and fairly, regardless of race, age, gender or ZIP code. Alongside it, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act would protect voters by stopping new, discriminatory voting laws from being enacted in the first place. Both would help undo the damage the Supreme Court inflicted when it gutted the Voting Rights Act eight years ago.
Predictably, this horrifies the likes of Doug Lamborn who — given Republican states’ success in suppressing the vote — doesn’t want to see an effort to “federalize our nation’s election system,” and Lauren Boebert, who bleats that “HR 1 is the pretext to abolishing the Electoral College.” Ken Buck also weighs in, falsely claiming the Freedom to Vote Act “promotes voter fraud.”
It’s clear that, in a desperate effort to cling to power by force, Republicans are united against voting rights. It’s even clearer that everyone who cares to maintain an America as a democracy must unite to urge the passage of the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. As the late congressman and civil rights hero John Lewis wrote: “Democracy is not a state. It is an act, and each generation must do its part.” It’s our turn. We must defend, strengthen and expand the right to vote — not stand by watching Republicans burn the ballot boxes.