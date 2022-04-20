It’s kind of freakish, really.
In 2011, Colorado Springs Utilities awarded a $73.5 million, no-bid contract to a company for a project that was designed to be a partnership of sorts. The project would meet Utilities’ needs, but also promised to bring CSU some bonus money through sales of the technology to other entities.
That project was Neumann Systems Group’s scrubber, NeuStream, designed to bring emissions from Drake Power Plant’s coal-fired units into EPA compliance. Those whose memories go back that far will remember it as a partnership that ended in tears, with costs creeping up to $170 million, high-volume public debate, disagreement among Utilities Board members, and the plan eventually cut short. All along the project’s trajectory, however, there was plenty of public Utilities Board/City Council discussion and sufficient transparency on CSU’s part so that ratepayers felt informed enough to complain about it.
Zip forward a decade.
In 2021, Springs Utilities awarded another $73.5 million contract — with just a whisper of a competitive process — to a company for a project that was designed to be a partnership of sorts. The project would meet Utilities’ needs, but also promised to bring CSU some bonus money through leases of the technology to other entities.
This latest experiment involves building a fiber backbone that will improve delivery of utility services and come with excess capacity that Utilities officials say will bring gig-speed internet to all residents and money to help cover the project’s cost.
But unlike the NeuStream venture, the $600 million fiber project has been developed without public oversight, with documentation hidden behind attorney-client privilege and the trade secrets exemption, delivery of deeply redacted documents in response to Colorado Open Records Act requests, no public discussion by the Utilities Board that we’ve been able to identify, and a refusal by Utilities’ CEO Aram Benyamin to sit for an interview with the Indy reporters who wrote this week’s “Gone Dark” stories about the fiber enterprise.
Among the Indy’s findings...
• In what is a textbook example of bad business practices, Utilities hired The Broadband Group (TBG) to do a feasibility study of the project, then hired them to advance the project. We will never know what an impartial feasibility study of the fiber project would have revealed.
• TBG, through a no-bid process, then chose Ting Fiber Inc. to handle internet service delivery for homes and businesses. Utilities signed a 25-year contract and refuses to divulge the contract’s value.
• The market-driven model Utilities has chosen will not ensure that all CSU customers who are paying for the fiber project will be able to access its gig-speed internet in their homes. It depends on whether Ting or other ISPs that lease on the network can make a profit by connecting your neighborhood.
• Utilities plans to spend $58 million on the project this year and somewhere between $45 million and $100 million a year after that, though they won’t say how much in which year or which Utilities projects might suffer from the resulting lack of capital.
Utilities’ enormous Southern Delivery System project, which brought Arkansas River water to the Springs, cost $825 million and was built through as transparent a process as a ratepayer might hope for. Utilities’ also-enormous $600 million fiber project is all about secrecy and hiding information from the people who will pay for it.
What we find vaguely insane about all of this is that Springs Utilities claims their lack of transparency gives them a competitive edge over others entering the Springs’ gig-speed market, thereby protecting ratepayers’ investment in the fiber project. And that brand of civic “logic” scares the living hell out of us.