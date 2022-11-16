Violent crime is on the rise in the Fourth Judicial District, and in the past five years, crime in El Paso County has surpassed the national average.
People are worried about drug crime, homicides, burglary, theft. Our district attorney, however, seems far too focused on where legislators reside and where they vote.
Michael Allen spent hundreds of hours of his department’s time and thousands of taxpayer dollars to investigate state Sen. Pete Lee, who stood accused of voting in a district in which he didn’t live.
It was a June 2020 Indy story about Lee’s residence that prompted the investigation — but we feel Lee should be exonerated and that the DA’s office is now leading a political witch hunt.
Allen took the information — proven to be incorrect — to a grand jury, who indicted Lee based on the false information.
Even when the incorrect information was revealed, Allen didn’t back down. He said he believed there was enough evidence to prove that Lee committed a crime. A judge disagreed and dismissed the case. Allen persisted, asking for subpoenas to continue his investigation. Again, the judge said there was no case.
Sounds like a vendetta, right? But… why would the DA target Pete Lee? A look at Lee’s legislative record answers that question. He stands at odds with the district attorney on matters of criminal justice legislation. During his time in office, Lee was the loudest advocate for the incarcerated people of Colorado. He proposed and passed legislation that assists both people who are currently in prison and provides additional opportunities once they are released from prison. There’s no doubt Allen and Lee disagree politically, and there’s no doubt CRS 1-2-102, which establishes vague rules for determining residence, is a poorly written law that offered the DA far too many loopholes to pursue the indictment of someone who should never have been charged.
It’s time to stop political prosecutions based on ill-conceived laws. The rules to establish residency are unclear, sometimes conflicting with each other — and they leave DAs too much latitude to pursue criminal charges.
For instance, the statute says the circumstances “taken into account” to determine a person’s primary home (residence) include: business pursuits, employment, residence for income or other tax purposes, marital status, residence of parents or spouse, leaseholds, other residences and time spent at each residence, and vehicle registration. The very next section says the residence given for voting must be the same as the residence given for motor vehicle registration and state income tax purposes. So what happened to the list of “circumstances?”
The law is probably violated hundreds of times every election cycle — voters must sign saying they live at the address on the front of the ballot. But how many college students live in apartments across the state, while keeping their parents’ residence on their ballot? The statute leaves unclear whether signing to affirm residency in this way breaks the law or not.
Allen spent significant public money and resources to pursue the case against Lee, including the time of investigators, detectives, lawyers, police. He called scores of witnesses, dug into private records (even checking to see where Lee’s Amazon packages were sent) and accumulated more than 3,700 pages of documents.
Vague criminal statues give too much power to local district attorneys and waste too many taxpayer dollars. The General Assembly must clarify residency rules to match today’s Colorado. Then District Attorney Michael Allen could focus on prosecuting actual crimes.