Just as the Delta variant of the coronavirus is surging in highly unvaccinated regions, the derelict party of personal responsibility has gone off the rails. The science behind the COVID vaccine has been proven in real-world situations, saving countless real-world lives.
But dangerous and deceitful language from leadership on the right and in right-leaning media has essentially halted our nation’s progress against the virus. And guess what... Nationwide cases are again rising in fire-engine red counties like ours (El Paso County’s week-over-week incidence rate was up 8 percent and the positivity rate was up 14 percent as of July 19) just as the politicization of this disease is reaching an all-time high.
The Colorado Sun’sMike Littwin recently wrote, “At the [Conservative Political Action Conference], South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a would-be presidential contender in 2024, blasted those GOP governors who had ordered mask mandates and business shutdowns during the worst of the pandemic when she had done neither. What she didn’t mention was that, according to Johns Hopkins statistics, South Dakota ranked 10th in the number of COVID deaths per 100,000 residents and third in the number of cases.
“But the best of all was Colorado’s own Lauren Boebert, who went viral with her rant against Biden’s plan to have volunteers go door to door to encourage people to get their shots...
“We’re here to tell government we don’t want your benefits... Don’t come knocking on my door with your Fauci ouchie....”
And there’s this from The Washington Post: “... [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis is seen as a potential front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. A key part of his pitch: He resisted public health experts’ calls for stricter measures against the spread of the coronavirus....”
News & Guts reported Mississippi’s top public health official “is urging residents to get vaccinated as the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps through the state. Cases and deaths are surging there as a dozen children are currently battling the virus in Mississippi ICUs; ten of them are on ventilators.
“We have a lot more vulnerability than we should,” said Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs [July 9]. “We are way under vaccinated as a state. We have a vast pool of un-immunized people who are a perfect breeding ground for Delta variant, and it’s gonna kill folks....”
Vice News ran a July 14 story with this headline: “Anti-Vaxxers Just Screwed Over All the Kids in Tennessee” and subhead: “The Tennessee GOP has declared war on vaccine outreach, and not just for COVID-19 vaccines.”
So how about this for a truth-bomb? Insider Inc. reported July 8 that “[e]very single person in Maryland who died of COVID-19 in June was unvaccinated. The pattern applies to other states, too.”
While progressive parts of our state report more than 70 percent of eligible recipients are vaccinated, El Paso County Public Health says that number is just over 54 percent here, which is apparently the Tennessee, Mississippi or Florida of the Centennial State. This politicization of public safety has damaged trust in medicine and government — and it’s killing people. So what would, for instance, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney say to his colleagues who have blood on their hands?
“...I think it’s an enormous error for anyone to suggest that we shouldn’t be taking vaccines. Look, the politicization of vaccination is an outrage and frankly moronic.”
Thanks, Mitt. Maybe we should have just led with that...