Last Friday night, the Colorado Springs Indy was recognized with an award from the American Advertising Federation for Best Print Publication. The local group lauded our reporters for our fearless coverage of local issues, for our dedication to shining a light on government and for always adhering to one principle: Truth Matters.
And as the Indy reaches 30 years old, we’ll keep doing all that, along with providing great food coverage, telling you about local bands and where they are playing and having so much fun with our readers through events like Music at the Indy. But we are announcing a major shift in how we do business.
We’re becoming a nonprofit.
The Indy and its sister papers, the Colorado Springs Business Journal and the Southeast Express, will become part of Sixty35 Media, a public charity.
What that means to readers is that we’ll be doing things a little differently in the future. Our famous election endorsement section will be gone, but we will still provide insightful political and government news. We’re talking about ways to fill that gap with coverage of political candidates and more in-depth reporting on ballot measures and processes. If you have ideas, we’d love to hear them. Email me at amy@csindy.com.
We’ll also be able to seek grants from foundations that support the local community — because the study results are clear: Cities without robust media are cities where costs to taxpayers rise, and residents are less engaged.
We’ve been asking for reader support since the pandemic ripped through our revenue projections, making them about as useful as confetti on the streets after a parade. We’re still filling that gap, and we appreciate each and every one of you who have donated to support local community journalism. The good news: Those donations will be tax deductible now.
And we’re not just going to have our hands out. We’re launching a big membership program and drive in November that comes with special benefits and allows readers like you to create a lasting community of people who care deeply about Colorado Springs.
Truth still matters, and we’re going to add to the ways you can stay informed and involved. For instance, our new website launches next month and will bring the kind of local coverage you’re used to seeing in the Indy, combined with business news, information from Southeast, reporting on military and veterans’ topics, along with food and music coverage, arts, entertainment and more. And we’re combining our expanded coverage with new podcasts and multimedia storytelling.
This move is going to be the best thing that’s happened to Colorado Springs since 1993, when the Indy took off — and took on big issues like Amendment 2, the state constitutional amendment that legalized discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community.
We’re shaking things up — and we’re confident our readers will like what’s happening. (Spoiler alert: We have massive plans for 2023.)
As John Weiss, founder and owner of the Colorado Springs Independent, steps away to consider his third act, we’re looking forward to a bright future, thanks to his legacy and generosity.
News has changed; information delivery has changed. We’re meeting those challenges head-on. One thing will always stay the same though: Our commitment to truth and to reporting that truth fearlessly.