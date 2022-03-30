Al Loma is an empty fedora wasting a seat on the Colorado Springs School District 11 board. Using board time to advertise his church and peddle far-right dogma, he’s doing plenty of damage.
Next to him: the transphobe and science denier Jason Jorgenson, who spends his time spouting misinformation, backpedaling and reoffending. Supported by fellow anti-equity campaigners Sandra Bankes and Lauren Nelson, they forced out Superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas, who was leading a turnaround in D11 before COVID and the conservative clown car hit. Despite successfully guiding the district through the pandemic, the hostility of the board’s conservative majority left Thomas with little choice but to leave.
There’s a dark strategy behind all this nonsense. The conservative takeover of the D11 board is just one example of the “precinct strategy” pushed by Donald Trump acolyte Steve Bannon. ProPublica explains the strategy aims to have Trump supporters consolidate control of the Republican Party by flooding local positions that are low profile, but come with critical powers.
Bannon has also focused on infiltrating school boards, and it’s part of a larger trend, according to Jared Holt, a fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab. “[P]eople like Steve Bannon have been very explicit in telling their followers that if you run for a position in your local Republican party or your school board or something, it doesn’t really take that much to get elected,” Holt said. “You can kind of deal out death by a million paper cuts.” Rolling Stone points out that Bannon “emphatically reminded listeners of his War Room podcast that he and the right are trying to do away with democracy by ‘taking over elections’ and overturning Trump’s loss.”
Bannon also called for Republicans to become precinct officers in swing states — and it worked. According to ProPublica, “as of last August, GOP leaders in 41 counties reported an unusual increase in sign-ups … adding a total of more than 8,500 new precinct officers. … New precinct officers started using their powers to remove or censure Republican leaders who contradicted Trump’s election lies and to recruit people who believe the election was stolen into positions as poll watchers and poll workers.”
The strategy is also at work in Academy School District 20. Right wingers Aaron Salt and Nicole Konz were elected there — just two of 28 school board candidates elected across Colorado in November with the backing of the Christian nationalist Truth and Liberty Coalition, Salon notes. TLC is the work of Andrew Wommack, who told a political mobilization conference at his Charis Bible College: “Man, as many people as we have in this school here, we ought to take over Woodland Park.” The Trumpers he got elected to the school board there took him seriously. Woodland Park School Board VP David Illingworth II sent an email that started: “[C]hartering Merit [Academy] should be our immediate priority, but it might be good to move forward on some other things. This is the flood the zone tactic, and the idea is that if you advance on many fronts at the same time, then the enemy cannot fortify, defend, effectively counter-attack on any one front. Divide, scatter, conquer. Trump was great at this in his first 100 days.”
It goes beyond schools. Over outcry from constituents, conservatives shoehorned Stephannie Fortune into the City Council seat recently vacated by progressive Richard Skorman, and one of her first moves was to appoint two theocrats to the Pikes Peak Library District’s Board of Trustees — including D20’s Aaron Salt, who wants to remove what he claims are “objectionable” materials.
It’s past time to be alarmed. Salon notes TLC’s remarkable ability to “turn out agitated and misinformed voters in low-turnout elections,” explaining school board races were just the pilot in a longterm campaign. So we can expect these conservative extremists to flood the zone, over and over. They’re backed by staggering amounts of dark money, national organizers and people desperate to claw back power by any means. It’s no longer hyperbole to talk about book burners and enemies of democracy. They’re here, settling into seats that give them power to trample our rights — if we let them. So run against them for office, or support those who can. Join the grassroots organizations pushing back. File complaints. Hold them accountable. Show up at the “dull” meetings that are now, sadly, arenas for an all-too-real fight. And — for the sake of every deity — in every single race where you have a say, VOTE.