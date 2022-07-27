Pride season and year-round LGBTQIA2+ events are a source of community for many queer people. These events, however, often leave out an essential intersection of the LGBTQIA2+ community: disabled people.
Pride and other queer events and spaces can often include many barriers for both mentally and physically disabled people. Loud music, for instance, can cause sensory overload in (particularly autistic) people with sensory issues. A lack of mask mandates puts immunocompromised people at risk. There’s often a lack of seating for people who need to sit frequently, and terrain inaccessible to wheelchair users, like grass, stairs and uneven ground.
Barriers like these often keep disabled people from attending Pride events, which effectively excludes disabled people from LGBTQIA2+ spaces. This reveals a huge lack of intersectionality, something that these spaces should strive for. Moreover, given the queer community’s history with HIV/AIDS, we should be extra cautious with regard to immunocompromised people.
I am a chronically ill wheelchair user. While I can walk and stand, I can’t for very long without getting extremely dizzy and lightheaded. Also, my heart rate consistently goes tachycardic (over 100 bpm) whenever I stand. Because of this, I often use a wheelchair when I need to move around for longer periods of time. Anything inaccessible for a wheelchair is inaccessible for me, to an extent.
I’ve been to events where the only access to upper floors (or even the ground floor!) is via stairs. While I have the privilege of being able to stand and have someone carry my chair up short flights of stairs, many wheelchair users do not.
It’s also very important to me for event hosts to mandate indoor and outdoor use of masks (specifically N-95 masks or better) — not only because wearing masks helps protect immunocompromised people, but also because catching COVID actually made my disability much worse. Before COVID, I could walk and stand for long periods of time without getting dizzy. While I occasionally had mild symptoms, it was never something I really worried about.
Now, however, my life often surrounds my disability. While I am proud to be disabled, there is a certain grief to losing so much of my mobility. There are so many things I used to love doing, such as attending Pride independently, that I can’t anymore. My heart often bears this loss as much as the tachycardia.
That is why virtual or hybrid events are also incredibly important for disabled people. Many disabled people cannot leave their houses without assistance, and others cannot attend in-person events because of the risk of getting COVID. It’s important to note, however, that virtual events are also imperfect because not everyone has the technology necessary to attend them.
Additionally, it is important to monitor COVID cases in the area and shut down events during times when case numbers are high or when a gathering is so big it could become a super spreader. Even with mask mandates, there is a distinct danger in hosting in-person events during a pandemic. Being mindful of this and of the impact these events have on disabled people, even those not attending, is essential.
What many people don’t understand about the pandemic is that it is a mass disabling event. This means that COVID will result in many people becoming disabled. The New York Times reported on a CDC study that found more than 1 in 5 adult COVID survivors in the U.S. may develop long COVID. This is more than a cold or flu, it can change people’s lives forever. It changed mine forever.
LGBTQIA2+ people know what it’s like to be excluded, which is why it is so difficult to see exclusion in our own community. Intersectionality should be a staple of the LGBTQIA2+ community, which means that abled queer people need to do the work necessary to include disabled queer people.
Alaska Woods (they/them) is a Peer Recovery Coach and youth intern at Inside Out Youth Services. They are attending Pikes Peak Community College in pursuit of an associate degree in Communication and will go on to attend UCCS to earn a bachelor’s degree in Women’s and Ethnic Studies.