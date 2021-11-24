To our readers:
In this season of gratitude, we want to take the time to stop and say thank you for being the Independent type.
Thank you for reading us, for commenting, for participating in rational discourse in the Pikes Peak region. Thank you for being the doers, the dreamers and the achievers — for seeing the challenges now and in the future and for working to help solve them.
See, we know our readers aren’t typical consumers of media. You’re not the type to read something on social media and believe that because you read it and agree with it — it must, therefore, be true. We know you want in-depth news coverage; you want a watchdog over local politicians and local government; you want to know how and where tax money is spent.
So thank you for being there with us through a tumultuous year and half. In a time when so much hasn’t gone right, there’s still so much to be thankful for: We live in a wonderful place and we have friends and neighbors who are working hard to make it even better. There’s still work ahead — El Paso County needs a bigger, better focus on recycling and sustainability, for instance; we need to fight for reasonable, responsible growth (all this sprawl!) and we need a plan to address climate change in our own backyard. The Indy will take on covering those challenging issues — and so much more.
But in this moment, before we all celebrate harvest time with friends, families and neighbors, it’s a time to consider giving back as well. So many people lost loved ones in the pandemic, which is about to drag on into its third year. If you know one of those people, be sure to reach out to their family. Consider donating a turkey to Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado for someone else’s holidays or donating to one of the Give! Campaign nonprofits.
There’s so much that each of us can do to help relieve the burden — the stresses of the holidays can be lightened a bit if we all try to help one another. Know someone in mental health crisis? Just sit with them, provide some resources, or invite them over for a meal or a cup of coffee. And as economic uncertainties linger and inflation spirals higher, if you are fortunate enough to work and can afford gifts this season, buy something extra for someone a little less fortunate.
You’re the Independent type, so I know you’re already thinking of those things. And we appreciate you for doing that.
This holiday season: Remember the people who celebrate Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Christmas, Solstice. Remember that this isn’t just one kind of holiday season — it’s a season for all of us. It’s a season of tolerance, of finding common ground, of coming together. Whether you celebrate a religious holiday or not, tolerance and acceptance is always a good thing.
And we’re so grateful, after going on two years working through the pandemic, to still be here publishing the Indy. So to our faithful advertising partners, bless you a thousand times. We know you believe in our mission to seek the truth and report it, and we are thrilled to help you succeed in Colorado Springs. We all believe in this place, and we all want the city to succeed in becoming the place we all want to live, work and play. It’s been a rocky couple of years for us all, but we’re getting through it together.
Thank you for supporting the Indy, helping us tell the stories of our city, helping us to give a platform to the voiceless, to comfort the afflicted and to make sure those in power are accountable to the people. It’s not just what we do, it’s who we are. Truth matters.
Amy Gillentine
Publisher and Executive Editor