These days, following the news is like drinking from a fire hose. If you’re like us, you meter the flow, only letting in so much as you try to maintain your equilibrium and keep from snapping at the dog. More often than not, the week’s news leaves you shaking your head, often because one group or another had a particularly bad go of it, whether civilians in Gaza or all Senate Democrats who aren’t Joe Manchin.
Like last week, when American women had to deal with an assortment of bad news.
The 2021 reintroduction of the Paycheck Fairness Act, designed to strengthen the Equal Pay Act of 1963 and help shrink the gender wage gap, failed to advance in the Senate on Tuesday, held hostage by Republican opposition and the filibuster.
Though the pay gap has gotten smaller since 1963, in 2018, for every dollar a white man got paid, a white woman got 79 cents; a Black woman, 62 cents; a Hispanic woman, 54 cents; an American Indian/Alaska Native woman, 57 cents; and an Asian woman, 90 cents.
The Paycheck Fairness Act would make wages more transparent; force employers to prove wage disparities are tied to legitimate business qualifications, not gender; prohibit employers from relying on an applicant’s salary history to set wages; make it easier for plaintiffs to join class-action suits challenging systemic pay discrimination; and prevent employers from retaliating against workers who discuss their pay with fellow employees.
The legislation was introduced in 1997 and has been reintroduced regularly since then, without success. CD5 Rep. Doug Lamborn voted against the bill every chance he got, starting in 2008 and maintaining his record by voting Nay again on April 15, 2021. (He also voted against the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act in 2007, his first year in the House, though that one finally became law in 2009. Lamborn went on to cast his Nay vote for the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2019, the Equality Act, the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act and the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2021. But at least the guy’s consistent.)
“Closing the gender pay gap is more than just an economic imperative — it’s a moral imperative as well,” said President Joe Biden discussing the Paycheck Fairness Act in April.
Well, there’s always next year, right?
Then on Wednesday, Colorado Springs’ very own right-wing homophobe Gordon Klingenschmitt served up his conspiracy theory du jour, claiming “the U.S. Army and the CIA are actively recruiting lesbians.” On his PIJN (Pray in Jesus Name) News, he said, “they are purging the Christians and that demonic spirit of Antichrist is coming in to take over our military ultimately for one reason — that when the devil controls the American military, the Antichrist can rise and take over the world.” (And please, won’t you send money?)
Making it tougher for women — in politics and everywhere else — to be taken seriously, we got fresh inanities from Congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene. CD3’s ever tone-deaf Boebert set Twitter aflame when she congratulated Nuggets center Nikola Jokić on being named the NBA’s 2021 MVP — the first white MVP since 2007 — saying “Nice to see a gentleman receive this honor.” And from QAnon dabbler Greene, speaking to Donald Trump pardonee Steve Bannon, we got “I don’t believe in evolution. I don’t believe in that type of so-called science.”
But the news wasn’t all bad. On Friday, Darnella Frazier, who was just 17 when she recorded Derek Chauvin crushing the life out of George Floyd last May in Minneapolis, was honored with a Pulitzer Prize special citation on Friday. Her video, which caught fire on social media, made it impossible for the nation to look away.
If you’re perplexed/pissed off that the United States isn’t further along on solving issues that keep women down, you should probably put your news-reading on pause for a while — Donald Trump’s loaded Supreme Court has agreed to take up a major Mississippi abortion case next term. And that can’t be good.