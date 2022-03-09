Ukraine’s people and their future as a free nation are under attack, fueled by Vladimir Putin’s lust for power and treasure. Ukrainians young and old — even those in wheelchairs can still make Molotov cocktails — are fighting and dying for their dreams of democracy.
Democracies around the world, including America’s, are under attack for similar reasons, and to some extent that makes Ukraine’s battle our own. Here are some ways you can help Ukraine in her hour of need.
Global Empowerment Mission/bstrong
globalempowermentmission.org/mission/ukraine-crisis
Operates a relocation and aid center on the Poland/Ukraine border; books and pays for flights and trains for Ukrainian evacuees — mostly women and children.
World Central Kitchen Chefs for Ukraine
Chef Jose Andrés has set up his World Central Kitchen on the ground at the Ukraine-Poland border, serving hot meals to the hungry.
Global Giving Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund
globalgiving.org/projects/ukraine-crisis-relief-fund
Donations will go to “affected communities in Ukraine, with a focus on the most vulnerable, including children, who need access to food, medical services, and psychosocial support.”
International Rescue Committee
The IRC is working in Poland to support displaced children and families by providing vital supplies.
Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund
“Your donation to Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund can help provide children and families with immediate aid, such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance.”
Razom for Ukraine
“Razom initiates short and long-term projects, or collaborates on existing projects with partner organizations, which help Ukraine stay on the path of fostering democracy and prosperity.”
Kyiv Independent
gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch and patreon.com/kyivindependent
“This English-language media outlet was launched three months ago and created on the principles of free-press and editorial independence.” Donations will be used to keep the news source running.
UNICEF
“Prepositioning health, hygiene and emergency education supplies as close as possible to communities near the line of contact; trucking safe water to conflict-affected areas; supporting mobile child protection teams providing psychosocial care to children traumatized by chronic insecurity, responding to cases of violence and abuse against children and assisting children separated from family; and working with municipalities to ensure there is immediate help for children and families in need.”
Doctors Without Borders
doctorswithoutborders.org/what-we-do/countries/ukraine
They are “working to set up emergency response activities in the country and dispatching teams to Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia. Teams are also ready to respond in Russia and Belarus.”
Sunflower of Peace
Provides backpacks to Ukrainian soldiers, citizens and volunteers: “Each backpack is designed for groups of 5 to 10 people and includes a variety of first aid supplies: bandages, anti hemorrhagic medicine like Quik-
clot and Celox, medical instruments, and a means for survival in extreme conditions.”
CARE Ukrainian Crisis Fund
Supplies “urgently needed water, food, hygiene kits, and ongoing support for Ukrainian families.”
International Medical Corps
“International Medical Corps’ teams inside Ukraine and in the surrounding region are responding to the conflict by expanding access to medical and mental health services for those living in affected communities, and working to help refugees.”
Project Hope
projecthope.org/crisis-in-ukraine-how-to-help/02/2022
“Project HOPE is on the ground in Ukraine and in surrounding countries and is actively shipping medicines and medical supplies to assist Ukrainians in need.”
United Help Ukraine
“We are receiving and distributing donations, food and medical supplies to the Ukrainian refugees, people of Ukraine affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine, families of [those] wounded or killed for freedom and independence of Ukraine.”
International Fund for Animal Welfare
“In addition to providing emergency grants for animal shelters, we’re working with other international organizations to identify zoos with damage/unmet needs, reaching out to local associations to help contact farmers, and trying to establish contact with shelters we have received public tips about.”