A child stands in the devastation of a tornado — a car in a tree, a building collapsed, wind whipping their hair. They turn to the adult at their side and ask: “What’s happening?”
The adult smiles and says, “Nothing at all. Everything is fine. You’re safe.”
And the tornado rages on.
Nationwide, including here in the Pikes Peak region, adults are attempting to silence and erase the experiences of LGBTQIA2+ and BIPOC youth. By labeling these youths’ lives as “controversial topics,” elected officials locally and nationally are legislating racism, homophobia, and transphobia as the unquestionable norm.
Young people already know the tornado of discrimination and stigma they face and the devastation it causes their communities and lives, so when we ban discussions of LGBTQIA2+ issues or history, when we ban discussions of racial discrimination, when we ignore disparities in the education of our youth, we institutionalize gaslighting.
“Everything is fine.”
But is it?
The Florida government has banned educators from talking about LGBTQIA2+ people at all. The Texas government wants to condemn gender-affirming care as “child abuse.” Here at home, members of our boards of education oust equity teams and effective administrators (Colorado Springs School District 11), preach against Colorado’s nondiscrimination protections (District 49), or outright attempt to circumvent such protections (Monument Academy in Lewis-Palmer School District 38). Meanwhile, El Paso County LGBTQIA2+ and BIPOC youths are experiencing the largest health disparities of any group. Nationally, LGBTQIA2+ Black people are more likely to face discrimination and victimization compared to any other group.
There are major issues facing our communities: hunger, inflation, houselessness and the effects of the pandemic to name a few. But instead of addressing any of these very real challenges, a strategy exists to target and attack the civil rights of children. Officials may call their efforts “protection,” but when rhetoric or policies harm LGBTQIA2+ and BIPOC youth, who are they truly trying to protect?
More than 270 anti-LGBTQIA2+ bills have been introduced in legislatures nationwide, according to the Human Rights Campaign. This legislation is meant to criminalize life-saving resources, and to regulate and punish youths’ conversations, their bodies, and their educations.
We’re taking away support systems one by one and expecting youths to succeed. In school board meetings people argue, “Why aren’t we focusing on academics?” As if inclusive, medically and historically accurate topics are outside the purview of our educational institutions.
But we can’t focus on academics when we’ve created antagonistic learning environments.
It’s simple neuroscience — if a student feels threatened, their prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain that comprehends, shuts down. And let’s be honest, marginalized students are contending with an environment of threats. They’re standing in a tornado — hate speech, bullying, violence, inequitable facilities and resources, investigation of their families, and bigotry within their classrooms, locker rooms, school board rooms, and state capitol rooms.
“Everything is fine.”
If you have ever asked yourself how you can be a better ally to young people, now is the time we need you to answer to that calling. Show up at school board meetings, call your elected officials, donate to organizations serving marginalized communities who are already stretched thin responding to these threats, and vote.
But the very first step is acknowledging we have a problem, and it’s not LGBTQIA2+ and BIPOC youth.