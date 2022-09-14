The lie at the heart of Monopoly is that each player starts with the same money, at the same place on the board. It’s the lie at the heart of business and entrepreneurship, too. No one’s really starting on Go. Some set off with a fistful of extra cash their great-grandpa won in a 1951 game; some have all the Get Out of Jail Free cards; some own the railroads before the game even starts; some raided the bank while no one was watching. And in real life, the players with the head starts and secret weapons are almost never Black, Hispanic or Native American.
A few things we know: The typical Black entrepreneur launches with just one-third of the startup capital of the typical white entrepreneur ($35,000 vs. $107,000); that disparity means the average Black-owned business is less profitable and makes fewer hires; Black business ownership plunged 40 percent during the pandemic; Black- and Hispanic-owned businesses were almost shut out of Paycheck Protection Program loans in 2020; minority business owners get less financing from banks and face more hurdles in applying; venture capital funding goes almost exclusively to white entrepreneurs; only 4 percent of Black-owned businesses survive the startup stage; and business owners of color have less access to grants and critical support networks.
Now — back in 2019, Elizabeth Warren argued that, since the government created the racial wealth gap through centuries of discrimination, it should build (for starters) a $7 billion Small Business Equity Fund to help entrepreneurs of color — and yes, that’s absolutely the kind of thing the federal government should do. But Colorado Springs can’t wait for that. While we’re calling for more equitable funding, while we’re applauding and honoring our minority leaders who work so hard for equity and inclusion, the rest of us need to pull our weight — and we need to be more deliberate about it.
Tynesia Boyea-Robinson, president and CEO of investment and advisory firm CapEQ, says fueling Black business growth “is broader than just providing capital. It will require leaders in financial institutions, philanthropy, government, corporations, and investors to align and collaborate towards a clear set of goals that address systemic barriers. From supportive policy to representative leadership, it is critical that we work together to build the economy that reflects America’s promise.” It’s not just a job for government and nonprofits and exceptionally energetic minority leaders; Boyea-Robinson is arguing for well-planned collaboration and persistent effort from the people who hold the reins in local economies. That means a shift in who makes the effort, and how. The Building Supportive Ecosystems for Black-Owned Businesses report by management consulting giant McKinsey draws a similar conclusion: “The right business ecosystems can mitigate or negate the effects of structural obstacles to business building for Black business owners — and add $290 billion in business equity.” McKinsey researchers say it’s an all-hands-on-deck effort that will need “public-, private-, and social-sector stakeholders to evaluate current business ecosystems and rebuild them to be equitable and more supportive for Black business owners.” Notably, they suggest crucial leadership roles for hospitals and universities (and we have enough to make a difference): “In particular, local anchor institutions such as hospitals and universities can take the lead on collaborating with the public and social sectors to coordinate the work of disparate organizations.” Local chambers of commerce and economic development organizations are already working on this, the researchers say, but universities and hospitals have a long reach, and because they’re “tethered to their communities, they stand to reap long-term benefits from investing in more equitable — and healthier — business communities.” These cross-sector collaborations must set policies that create more equitable outcomes and boost minority access to capital; seek Black and Hispanic expertise to build entrepreneurs’ trust in institutions and ecosystems that have been exclusionary; and help Black- and Hispanic-owned businesses build capabilities and knowledge sharing.
It’s a long game. Let’s make sure everyone starts on Go.