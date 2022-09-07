Some of you may have missed all the pearl-clutching and finger-pointing that followed the Rocky Mountain Vibes’ Aug. 26 matchup against the Ogden Raptors. The Vibes won, 12-11, but that’s not what caused all the upset.
Vibes game-day themes include things like Paint the Park Pink (donations go to Susan G. Komen for the Cure), Military Appreciation Night (“all veterans and active military members can claim their FREE tickets at the box office!”), and Dog Days of Summer (bring your pooch to a game for a $2 donation to Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and eat a bunch of stadium hot dogs). You know the kind of thing... lots of fireworks at home games and good clean fun reminiscent of “Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jack. I don’t care if I never get back.”
But the sponsors lined up for the after-game fireworks on Aug. 26 were anti-abortion/anti-choice nonprofits Save the Storks and Pikes Peak Citizens for Life, whose notion of a “Family Night” under the stars apparently included a chance to check your uterus for a pregnancy in a “Stork Bus” equipped with its very own ultrasound unit. To appeal to those without female reproductive organs, there would also have been live music by Christian singer-songwriter/speaker Matt Hammitt and “a run around the bases by our family-friendly mascot Storky, who has delighted kids at other local events.”
We say “would have been” because the Vibes canceled the event at the last minute. KRDO shared a statement from Aaron Griffith, Rocky Mountain Vibes Assistant General Manager that reads, in part: “The Vibes made this decision after seeing the proposed assets from the partner in question because they felt that the partner would hinder the team’s mission in providing fun and affordable family entertainment.”
Among the pearl-clutchers was The Gazette with its editorial, “The Vibes should apologize for classless cancellations.” That’s where we learned that “The event, as planned, would also feature an ultrasound unit in a Stork bus.” Maybe it’s just us? But we’re pretty sure there’s nothing more “classless” than touting uterine ultrasounds at a baseball game.
Anyway, both of these nonprofits are among the 20 anti-choice groups that formed umbrella organization Pro-Life Colorado in July (as reported by the Colorado Times Recorder) to challenge a woman’s right to choose (Springs-based Focus on the Family is also hunkered down under this umbrella). The group voiced its opposition to Colorado House Bill 1279, known as the Reproductive Health Equity Act, signed into law April 4 by Gov. Jared Polis, which gave people in our state control over their own bodies and reproductive future.
You’d think that by now these guys would know how to read the room.
Initiatives aimed at claiming “personhood” rights for embryos or otherwise limiting abortion rights in the state have failed spectacularly — generally by large margins — for decades. And last month the anti-choice folks behind Initiative 56 — which would have made abortion illegal in the state in nearly all circumstances — failed to gather enough petition signatures to get it on the Nov. 8 ballot — and refused to reveal how many signatures they had gathered.
A Vibes game is supposed to be a place where you can take your kid and your dog and watch young players test their mettle, a place where you might just encounter team mascot Toasty, a gigantic s’more who “can be found helping out in the community and spreading good vibes up and down the Rocky Mountain Front Range.” A Pioneer League baseball game is the very last place where the anti-choice crowd should be pushing their personal political agenda.
As for The Gazette’s demand for an apology on their behalf, the Vibes are a private business and can do whatever the hell they want — something the daily newspaper’s editorial board, which prides itself on being all pro-business/hands-off/Republican — should respect.