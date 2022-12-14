On Jan. 11, you’ll see a new kind of publication around these parts.
Sixty35 magazine combines the best of the Colorado Springs Indy, the Colorado Springs Business Journal, the Pikes Peak Bulletin and the Southeast Express. It will cover politics, neighborhoods, education, government, health care, business, the military and more — all in a single publication.
When we converted to a nonprofit in October, we needed to make sure we were being true to our mission: to deliver truth, build community and engage citizens. What better way to build community than to combine our newspapers and our readers? During these uncertain times, people need connection and they need real news. We’ll deliver both.
The Indy will live on.
The new magazine combines readership, but the new nonprofit will do more than that. Here’s how it works:
• Our print publication will still be delivered to newsstands and mailboxes.
• We will distribute Sixty35 via subscriptions (subscribers get extra benefits) as well as free and paid memberships; subscribers will offset the cost of bringing news to people who might not otherwise be able to afford it.
• The new distribution model means households across all ZIP codes in El Paso County will receive the new publication as well. Sixty35 magazine will be mailed to 120,000 households each month on carrier routes that will change week to week.
• Readers who want Sixty35 magazine more often can become subscribers or members.
• The Indy and other publications will be united online at our new website Sixty35media.org.
• The Colorado Springs Business Journal’s outstanding business coverage will grow in Sixty35 — current subscribers will receive the magazine weekly, along with the Book of Lists andour COS CEO magazine.
• The Southeast Express and Pikes Peak Bulletin will become “Sixty35 Village” — a section of Sixty35 magazine that connects residents with local news, and also shares news from other parts of the city.
• Sixty35 will also continue to celebrate community, connect leaders and mentors, recognize outstanding local citizens, and bring officials to their constituencies through our events.
While the packaging and delivery might be new, our values remain the same. The Indy started as a scrappy independent newspaper in 1993, and has long stood as the voice for people who don’t have a seat at the table.
We are committed to holding fast to our journalistic ethics and will continue to provide unflinching local news coverage — including the investigative journalism that put the Indy on the map.
To celebrate our switch to Sixty35, we are planning an all-day “IndyFinity” livecast from the offices at 235 S. Nevada Ave. Tune in on YouTube, Facebook or csindy.com and hear from some of those who helped us get started. Share with us some of the fond memories of the past 30 years (and maybe shed a few tears). Join in as we look to our future.
We want to be here for the next 30 years, and we can’t do that without our readers. How can you help? Donate to our nonprofit. Become a member to help us create connections; participate in an event; buy an ad.
Our goals: to bring people together, tell their stories, hold the powerful accountable, put on amazing events and do more for Colorado Springs. And we promise to continue to tell the truth, engage our residents and build community the whole way.