It’s nearly a brand spanking New Year! It’s time to shake off the doldrums of 2021.
You know, the dashed hopes that we’d achieve herd immunity over the pandemic through vaccination. (I mean, it worked with polio and smallpox, but I guess our parents and grandparents were smarter than we are.) It’s time to act on our changing climate, which could force our coastal friends to move here in droves. It’s time to participate in local governance and remove extremists who have taken over our school boards.
The new year gives us a chance to reflect and to start fresh. It’s an opportunity for citizens and elected officials to cooperate, to join together to make hard decisions. With so much needing attention, it can be hard to know where to start. So for those who are looking to make a difference in 2022, here’s a wish list to get you started.
A focus on climate change and sustainability. We hope this abnormally dry fall and winter will, in 2022, stir those dozing in the halls of government and in business to find climate solutions. We hope there are more conversations in the new year, followed by action, about what we can do to stave off the effects of climate change before our beautiful state is forever changed. No one wants another Waldo Canyon or Black Forest fire, but more than that — no one wants a dying planet. ACT. NOW.
Rationality in government. Let’s face it, the lunatics have taken over the asylum when it comes to our school boards. We’ve made national news by electing theocrats and conspiracy theorists to decide the curriculum for our kids. In our city’s largest school districts, we’ve elected representatives who can only be described as deranged in their views of science and rational, critical thought. Many scientific achievements made this country great. These newly elected school board members advocate for a kind of theocracy that makes many evangelicals cringe. There’s no conflict between God and science for most of us, but these people see rationality as a threat. We want parents, teachers — all of us — to properly prepare the next generation to not only believe in, but embrace, science.
More people voting. During all the elections. Y’all, it’s embarrassing how few people voted in the last election. (And look what happens!) If you don’t want a crazy minority having an outsized voice in your life, there is something you can do about it. You can vote. It’s so easy in Colorado. You can register to vote all the way up to Election Day, you can vote by mail, drop off your ballot or deliver it in person. It matters so, so much to your daily life. Don’t like high taxes? Vote. Don’t like conversations about banning books? Vote. Want to improve our city’s recycling? Vote.
An end to the pandemic. Please get vaccinated. Please wear a mask. This latest variant is no joke, and the world needs you. I’ve lost friends and family to this virus and it is not like the flu. Vaccines won’t harm you, nor will they microchip you, give you a prehensile tail or any or the other nonsense on social media. Don’t leave your family and friends grieving next holiday season. Get the shot and don’t put yourself, your children, your neighbors at risk.
Affordable workforce housing. This list is getting long, but we can’t wrap up without talking about the housing crisis in our city, which will cause companies to pause when considering Olympic City USA as their new home. It’s one reason we lost U.S. Space Command, and it’s one reason we’re still losing young adults to other places. It’s expensive here. We don’t want to become a city of renters, with real estate held in the hands of the few who are rich enough to pay top dollar in cash. We need a workable solution toward home ownership, which is a way to build generational wealth. You want people to work their way out of poverty? Make owning a home easier and more affordable.
Here at the Indy, we’re ready in 2022 to do what we’ve always done: tell the stories other outlets won’t, be the watchdog for local government and give a voice to the voiceless. And we promise to be fair in our coverage.
The new year is a perfect time to resolve to do your part to make the world a better place. So, instead of bitching and moaning, get up, find like-minded people, and make change happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.