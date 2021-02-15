….and now we know he rest of the story….…as the late Paul Harvey used to say at end of his radio broadcast…Indeed, we now know the rest of the story - perhaps not the whole story - but enough to know the real political beliefs, views and dogmas of former Senator Cory Gardner and how easy it was to be a major sycophant and minion of former President Trump (all hiding a ultra-right-wing agenda behind a benign and benevolent grin); plus, do the bidding of special interest groups like the oil and gas, real estate, pharmaceutical industries, the NRA, the Koch Bros., among others.How, you ask; well, just look at the staff the ultra-right-wing, QAnon and conspiracy theorist, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert from CO-3 has appointed: a former senior advisor to Interior Secretary (and oil and gas lobbyist); a former associate director of domestic policy (sic) for Vice-President Pence; the Trump administration’s executive director for the CO USDA’S Farm Service Agency (think a damaging trade war that crippled Colorado farmers and ranchers); and a former press secretary for the Interior Department; all, anti-environment, anti-renewal energy, climate –deniers, anti-healthcare, pro-gun, etc., etc., etc.Yes, we now know the rest of the story! Sad!James M. HesserEditor's note: Letters to the editor have not been edited nor fact-checked.
Here's the rest of the story on Boebert
- Letter to the Editor
- Updated
