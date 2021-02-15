Fair&Unbalanced.jpg

Rep. Lauren Boebert is vying for the GOP’s crazy crown.
….and now we know he rest of the story….
 
…as the late Paul Harvey used to say at end of his radio broadcast… 
 
Indeed, we now know the rest of the story - perhaps not the whole story - but enough to know the real political beliefs, views and dogmas of former Senator Cory Gardner and how easy it was to be a major sycophant and minion of former President Trump (all hiding a ultra-right-wing agenda behind a benign and benevolent grin); plus, do the bidding of special interest groups like the oil and gas, real estate, pharmaceutical industries, the NRA, the Koch Bros., among others.  
 
How, you ask; well, just look at the staff the ultra-right-wing, QAnon and conspiracy theorist, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert from CO-3 has appointed:  a former senior advisor to Interior Secretary (and oil and gas lobbyist); a former associate director of domestic policy (sic) for Vice-President Pence; the Trump administration’s executive director for the CO USDA’S Farm Service Agency (think a damaging trade war that crippled Colorado farmers and ranchers); and a former press secretary for the Interior Department; all, anti-environment, anti-renewal energy, climate –deniers, anti-healthcare, pro-gun, etc., etc., etc.
 
Yes, we now know the rest of the story!  Sad!
 
James M. Hesser
 
