As a resident of City Council District 3, I’ve been paying attention to Council’s deliberations on who should replace Richard Skorman for the rest of his term. I care about who represents me, as do countless other residents. (Quite a few people who no longer live here care too … but that’s another story.)
Stephannie Fortune was unofficially chosen by a Council majority last month but wasn't selected during an official vote this week — nor was she voted down. After campaigns by various interest groups, Councilor Dave Donelson changed his vote to no on Jan. 10, creating a 4-4 tie.
It’s back to the drawing board for City Council which will, later this week, discuss who from the seven finalists should represent District 3. Among those in the running: Fortune; former County Commissioner Sallie Clark; Toby Gannett, a businessman who has held various board seats around the city and is now involved in affordable housing; and Terry Martinez, an educator and long-time resident of the district.
This process is important. It’s the second time in just over a year Council has had to appoint a replacement. Andy Pico resigned his council seat in 2021 when he joined the General Assembly. At the time, newcomer Mike O'Malley was selected to fill the spot and he won the subsequent election. It could happen again: Councilor Yolanda Avila has announced she’s running for state office in November.
So, as a resident of District 3, what do I want to see from Skorman's replacement?
To start, enough open-mindedness to consider the will of the voters — most of us picked Skorman to represent us in city government. They should consider the issues we support: parks and open space, the environment, Downtown and business success.
The newly appointed Councilor should consider regular town hall meetings with residents to learn what is on our minds — from education to COVID, the economy to funding trails and open space.
It goes without saying (but I’m gonna say it anyway), that the new Councilor should be an independent thinker and voter. I don’t think any of us are interested in seeing another rubber stamp for Mayor John Suthers’ agenda. I want our new representative to consider what’s best for District 3, for the city — and vote accordingly.
I hope our new representative will focus on future energy and water needs, as they will also sit on the board of Colorado Springs Utilities. With energy prices and the commodity market responding to pent-up demand after 2020’s shutdown, I’d want the new Councilor to be invested in exploring alternative energy and water sources (and possible restrictions on lawns and businesses) as ways to keep the city growing.
I hope the new Councilor isn’t so political that they can’t find compromise or appreciate other views. I think our biggest issue with American politics is that we’ve decided to see different viewpoints as dangerous, fellow Americans as the enemy and compromise as weakness. We no longer allow for give-and-take, for conversations, for education. We need a rarity in local politics: Someone who is above the nastiness, who doesn’t take questions or critiques personally and who can listen to opposing views to learn from them.
Also, all of you who are weighing in on the council decision: Remember, it’s a 15-month appointment. We’ll vote on municipal elections in April of 2023. Remember to vote.
I’ll be watching as Council makes this decision, but even as they do — there's a larger question at play. Should this be Council’s role at all? Should we change the charter to have a special election, especially when more than a year remains in a term? Let me know what you think.
Also, my role in the paper prohibits me from saying who I support. I wish it didn’t. And I wish we all had more time to really delve into the backgrounds and motivations of those under consideration for office, and more say in this decision.
Editor's note: This column has been corrected. Councilor Mike O'Malley replaced Andy Pico, not Dave Donelson. We regret the error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.