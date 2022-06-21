It’s a grand old lady.
I’ve always been fascinated by the City Auditorium. It’s so stately on the outside and holds so much history.
I’ve been to roller derby bouts at City Aud, a business gala, an outdoor expo. It seems like just the place for events that needed space. Somehow, it’s egalitarian in how it’s been used in the past.
And that’s why I’m so excited about the plans to remake the Old Grand Lady, as Linda Weise is calling the auditorium. Linda’s organization, the Colorado Community Collective, is working to remake the City Aud, to develop opportunities for the creative workforce, for plays and studio space — and so, so much more.
It’s beyond exciting, and it’s a big deal for Colorado Springs.
But, as much as I like City Aud, I don’t really know a lot about the Grand Lady herself. I don’t know why the city opted to build the auditorium more than 100 years ago, nor do I know everything that’s happened in those intervening years.
But I’m going to find out, thanks to Grand Old Lady, a documentary that will be shown on June 29 at the City Auditorium. It’s directed by award-winning filmmaker Julie Speer Jackson and it will marry the history of the building with the future plans for its use.
You should come check it out — the “director’s cut” includes lunch and a ticket to the evening’s red-carpet premiere. Buy your tickets here.
And if you just want to see the show, you can do that for a $10 donation.
The really fascinating stuff about how the consortium is creating really unique programming is included in the price.
Y’all, this is a big, big deal. It’s something that the rest of the state — and other states — will copy in future years. It’s a grand vision for a grand building.
I hope I’ll see all of you at the show!