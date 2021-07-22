I recently had the opportunity to attend a training on how to recognize and deal with sexual harassment. I learned what is acceptable and what is not in dealing with fellow human beings — or in other words, how not to be a crappy person. While this is not the first workshop on the subject that I’ve been to, I came away with some renewed appreciation for the progress our country has made in recognizing that this is an issue and addressing it.
I have been more than chagrined of late about what I view as a decline in our society. I used to think that I was an optimist, but I now see myself as a realist. There are many reasons I could give for this, but since I’ve written about them before let me just say that we could improve the country, nay WORLD, immensely if we all just stuck to the Golden Rule. That’s the simple but brilliant, “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
After the training, I was surprisingly pleased to realize that this is an area where our country has made some progress. And while I suspect much of that has to do with the legal and financial repercussions for those convicted of sexual harassment, it’s better than it used to be. (In other words, it would be great if we did what’s best for one another all of the time, but since we’re all human and that’s not likely to happen, this is at least a step in the right direction.)
I reflected on how in my youth all the women I knew were used to hearing comments about their bodies — and what the vulgar creeps would like to do to them. While it has gotten MUCH easier as I have grown older, I still have occasional situations where I receive unwanted attention and it is still infuriating and obnoxious. It’s also frightening and serves as a reminder of what many younger women are subject to on a regular basis.
I’m well aware that men can be subject to sexual harassment and that any education we do, regardless of our gender identity, needs to see everyone as both potential victims or perpetrators.
So while my mother’s generation didn’t have the avenues to seek redress for the abuses they put up with, my generation and those of people younger than me, do. And that gives me hope.
It’s never too late to be a better person. I will strive to do just that until I draw my last breath. And in the meantime I will enjoy my new awareness of some of these positive changes in our world.
