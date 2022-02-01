Y’all, it’s starting to feel like we are the characters in some sort of dystopian novel and we are careening toward an ending where all freedom of thought or differing opinions have been silenced.
Think that’s hyperbole?
Banning books seems to be the new pastime of many of school boards across the nation. Some of them are the books that ALWAYS appear on those lists: The Bluest Eye, The Handmaid’s Tale, Of Mice and Men. Some are books that explore coming out or LGBTQ+ realities like This Book is Gay.
And on International Holocaust Remembrance Day last week, a school district in Tennessee banned Maus. For those of you who don’t know, Maus is a powerful graphic novel written by Art Spiegelman that portrays his own father’s experience in Nazi death camps. In it, Jewish people are portrayed as mice, while Nazi’s are cats. It’s a moving tribute to the millions lost in the Holocaust.
And now it’s been banned. And it’s not the only book. It’s almost like they think white, cis, evangelical, middle-class suburbia is the only viewpoint that matters.
According to an article in The New York Times, banning books has an energy and focus not seen since the 1980s. I came of age in the ‘80s. We don’t need shoulder pads and stirrup pants, or big hair and blue eyeshadow. We also don’t need a return of Satanic Panic or book banning. (It’s an immediate way to get kids to read books, though. They banned Judy Blume’s Forever and J.D. Salinger's Catcher in the Rye when I was in school. We passed around the contraband as if the outlawed books were cigarettes and beer.)
But this is 2022, not the 1980s. And parents, if you think kids can’t find a way to get to a book, an idea, a play or an author you don’t want them to, then you are seriously underestimating children and their technical skills.
It might come as a surprise to those of you with your heads stuck in 1985, but the Internet has lots of information. Kids can read books via the internet, come across items you’d rather they didn’t, and discover that there are ideas out there that far outstrip the tiny, bigoted minds of their parents.
And while you are removing books from libraries, the internet is omnipresent. You gave it to them to carry in their pockets. You should be worried about predators lurking on TikTok — not about your child finding out that gay people exist. (They already know that, I promise you.)
Banning books equates to banning ideas. Parents and school boards who insist on erasing experiences of Black, Brown, LGBTQ+ people are raising children who are as small minded and short sighted as they are.
And really, that’s what those petty, mean-spirited, bigoted people want: little clones of themselves, trapped in a world without empathy or imagination. Y’all that’s the road to dystopia, paved by the actions of myopic moms and dads, the bigotry of those activists, and the legislation of power-grabbing leaders who lack morals or courage.
Books contain the past, the present, the future. Let’s keep information flowing freely.
