My wardrobe is a gated fence... Allow me to explain.
When I was a kid living in Germany, my family sometimes went on volksmarches, essentially organized hikes where you might get a medal at the end — absolutely incentive enough for a 4-year-old.
I picked up hiking again in college and haven’t stopped since. Now, if my own family doesn’t have plans on the weekend (extremely rare lately), going on a hike is usually my go-to suggestion.
When I moved into my home in Palmer Lake nearly two decades ago, one of the things that sold me was the trailhead a stone’s throw from my front door. Beginning like a traditional trail, the narrow path wends its way through pine trees and along running water this time of year. Less than a mile in, you come to a gate where the trail opens up at a steep service road which one can climb to the town’s reservoir and beyond, into Pike National Forest.
I love escaping to the reservoir. Seeing as how the trail is so close to my home, walking through the open gate feels I’m like entering Narnia. The good parts, anyway.
Some days, I’ll pack a hammock (or a couple and bring the fam) and set up near the water with only the wind, the birds and the occasional fellow hiker or two to break the silence.
Within the last week, I was able to make it up to the reservoir twice — taking an evening hike Friday after dinner and another early Sunday morning.
But one of the problems with having a trailhead very close to your home is — you have a trailhead very close to your home. For a long time, dogs were allowed and parking was free. When I moved into my house 18 years ago, a few cars speckled the dirt lot, even on the weekends. A new mandatory parking fee has slightly reduced the number of hikers but the lot (and sometimes ancillary roads) is still packed on sunny Saturdays and Sundays. Dogs are also not allowed anymore due to irresponsible owners who let their pets swim in our drinking water or didn’t pick up their waste.
Most hikers, I assume, would make our own Hiking Bob Falcone very proud. They’re respectful; they take out what they bring in; they realize the forest is home to animals and people alike.
But this wind... And the dryness... And the handful of thoughtless folks you find anywhere people gather...
Please, be so careful while enjoying our outdoors. Don’t burn stuff, make sure metal isn’t dragging from your vehicles and creating sparks, don’t weld outside, don’t throw lit cigarettes anywhere but in an ashtray.
After all, I’m sure I’m not the only one who gets to Narnia through that gated fence.
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.