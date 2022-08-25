I want to send a sincere thank you to those who work directly with people who are unhoused, and who are also coping with mental illness or drug addiction.
You have a tough job, friends. I don’t know how you do it, Travis Williams and Cameron Moix at Springs Rescue Mission, Beth Roalstad at Homeward Pikes Peak, and Shawna Kemppainen at The Place. You put your hearts and souls into helping people who sometimes don’t want to be helped.
I’m feeling a little cynical these days about the work you all do.
A few weekends ago, I got an email from a member of the Indy staff who was working on Saturday. She said the front steps were trashed and we needed someone to clean up. She’d chased away the guy who was hanging out in the front of the building and called the Colorado Springs Police Department.
I assumed it would be a small, easy clean up job, so I headed over, not bothering to change out of the dress I’d worn for an early-morning breakfast with a friend. I should have put on a hazmat suit.
What I found littering the front steps and the side garden almost defies description: hypodermic needles, broken glass, rocks, a Colorado Springs “no parking” sign, checkbooks, assorted rusty pipes and some material that had been burned. There was a sleeping bag on the front steps, some clothing, Halloween decorations. There was so much debris scattered in the gardens and on the front steps that it was hard to capture in photographs.
It took hours to clean up in the 100-degree heat. We had to rake glass out of the gardens we spent thousands to upgrade. We had to safely dispose of two hypodermic needles. It was so discouraging. We were so proud of the work Becky Elder and team are doing to make the Indy gardens shine. (Seriously, come check them out — they’re gorgeous!)
And one person (maybe two?) decided to trash the place for no real good reason. As one of the people who had to clean up their mess, I am still angry. Why try to destroy something someone else is working to create? For spite?
It’s enough to make the most compassionate among us a little bitter about the unhoused in our community. I understand that many of the people without shelter are women and children, couch surfing or staying with relatives. I understand mental illness can be one reason for homelessness. But it’s hard to empathize when you are cleaning up someone else’s mess – and restoring what was just created.
I imagine each of the organizations I mentioned feel a little discouraged from time to time — and sometimes more than a little. I encourage Indy readers to support organizations working to end homelessness and save those lives. It’s hard work, sometimes thankless work. So, here’s a thank you for everything you do.
