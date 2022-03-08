Let’s face it, the United States has a serious oil addiction — and it’s stifling innovation and creativity, not to mention causing climate change and conflict.
I’m not suggesting we “drill, baby, drill” or that we start up the Keystone pipeline, putting the drinking water of Native American tribes and their sacred lands at risk. I’m suggesting we put our collective heads together and create a better way to power our homes and cars.
We should stop investing in yesterday’s technology, stop importing and exporting finite resources that harm people and the environment — and instead invest in new energy.
Right now, we don’t have a concrete solution — but we have several promising possibilities that require more research. Maybe we consider a portfolio of options, one that includes oil and natural gas, but doesn’t rely on them.
In a few short years, we'll be fighting neighboring states and other countries for water and other precious resources, especially here in the arid west. It’ll be tragic to see Phoenix turn into a dust bowl. It'll be sobering coping with climate refugees from around the country as the coming climate crisis reaches its inevitable tipping point.
We can stop it now. But it will take investment, research and importantly, the will of the people to accept we can’t continue consuming oil without long-term, far-reaching consequences.
And while the researchers and innovators do their work, the rest of us should do ours: Carpool or ride your bike to work. Reduce your reliance on oil and gas and make a difference — plus, keep a few dollars in your pocket.
In the 1970s, Jimmy Carter suggested people put on a sweater instead of burning oil and everyone went nuts. I’m suggesting our former president was right, and we should do what we can to conserve now — because our children’s future depends on it. This isn’t a manufactured crisis; climate change is here and catastrophe is not far away.
High gas prices suck. And there’s every indication that they will climb higher. Oil and gas companies will benefit, the rest of us will suffer inflation and economic loss. Discretionary spending will slow, as people put hundreds of dollars a month into their gas tanks instead of going out to dinner, buying a new appliance, enjoying a concert. There will be less money for all that if we don’t cut our oil addiction — and if we don’t do it soon, our planet may not recover.
Let’s find a better way. It will be good for all of us.
