Hello there! I’m Nick Raven and as a new hire at one of your favorite Colorado Springs publications, I’d love to introduce myself to the Indy crowd. As a big fan of our city and a jack of all trades creative, I’ve learned to tell stories in so many ways that I really get to spread my wings here, so to speak.
By reading further, you consent to more bird puns.
Like many Springsians (Springsites? Springfellows?) I didn’t have the choice to be born here, so unfortunately, I don’t qualify for one of those wicked cool “Native” bumper stickers. Instead, I get to brag that as an Air Force brat, I was literally born in pre-unification West Germany. I grew up in Nebraska and visited Colorado several times as a kid, but when we moved here in 1997, I knew this was home. Colorado agreed by providing an El Nino blizzard that October and the Denver Broncos’ first Super Bowl win.
I have never fallen in love with a city as much as I have this one. There are the usual suspects when it comes to describing how awesome it is to live here — the mountain range that mentally and physically orients you, the crisp high desert air, the sunshine — but it’s the growth and culture that excite me most. I’m not necessarily referring to vast fields being paved into boundless single-family housing, but the city growing and diversifying in its arts, especially Downtown. In recent years, I’ve tried to expand my horizons and visit new local venues, see new shows, tour new galleries and have new experiences. I’m also a public transportation advocate and urban planning enthusiast.
Here at the Indy, I’ll be covering local arts and culture as a news fellow, but I should probably lay out my “media” credentials here. My parents owned movies on LaserDiscs, I was born having somehow already seen the original Star Wars trilogy and my hobby is crafting long-form essays on video games as The Nth Review on YouTube. About a decade ago, I moved to Phoenix to write for a pop culture and technology site my friends and I put together called FleshEatingZipper. Everyone always loved the name. There are so many random hot takes on entertainment, pop culture and whatever I could quickly rattle off, but…
Oh hey, there’s a buzzer going off somewhere, which means it’s time for The Colorado Springs Indy Lightning Round!™ where I quickly rattle off a bunch of random hot takes on entertainment and pop culture and whatever to calibrate expectations. OK, OK, let’s see what we got...
What Colorado Springs podcasts do you listen to? When it was in operation, The Little London Show, but these days it’s the weekly monologues of COS Councilperson Bill Murray on Studio 809’s own Council Matters, the city-run explainer podcast Behind the Springs and the Chinook Center’s Just COS.
Favorite Nine Inch Nails album? The Fragile or Year Zero, depending on whether I’m morosely dystopic or dystopically morose.
The very best Star Trek anything? It’s Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, of course. The Wrath of Khan is a classic, First Contact is amazing, but I could easily write 5,000 words about how brilliant co-writer-director Nicholas Meyer’s Cold War allegory is. Captain Jean-Luc Picard, as a character, was a childhood hero, but as an actor, Patrick Stewart’s philanthropic work with military veterans suffering from PTSD cements him as an adult one.
Favorite game? X-COM: UFO Defense, the 1994 original alien invasion management strategy game.
Favorite movie? Amadeus. (Insert annoying laugh here.)
Last movie you saw in theaters? Top Gun: Maverick, which was fantastic fun from Joe Kosinski, the director of Tron: Legacy and Oblivion, which were also fantastic fun.
#e8b017 or #129dc7? Enjoying the warmth of #e8, but #12 doesn’t disappoint.
Xbox or PlayStation? As someone who grew up in PC gaming, the transition to Xbox was extremely easy, but I totally get the appeal of Sony’s exclusive, mostly cinematic titles. That said, it’s harder to recommend a console without the fire hydrant of content that is the Xbox Game Pass on board.
Favorite concert? Incubus at Red Rocks in 2007 on the Light Grenades tour. Excellent set, but I still wish they had performed “Just a Phase” or “Here in My Room.”
Well, that’s all the time we have for today! I look forward to sharing fun experiences and telling stories for you here at the Colorado Springs Indy. It is a bit of a down-er that I didn’t include any other bird wordplay, though. I had so many great ideas…
— Staff notes originally run in our daily email newsletter, Indy Now, along with news updates, photos of the day, a weekly poll and more. Sign up below.