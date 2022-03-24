Be kind. It isn’t hard, especially when it often costs you so little.
A friendly word, a door held open, or here in our windy “spring,” helping a neighbor chase a trash can blown down the block — there are so many opportunities to make the world a little brighter.
Of course, there’s nothing like a little cruelty to show the need for kindness.
In the wake of Putin’s global-level cruelty in invading Ukraine there has been a flood of stories of small kindnesses — like the man playing piano for refugees crossing the Polish border or the crowds at Berlin’s train station holding up signs of greeting, support and shelter.
Closer to home, and on a much smaller scale, we see this too.
In past weeks, two members of my kids’ school board used their social media pages to share not-so-kind thoughts on gay and transsexual people, which they should know certainly includes some of the children they are elected to represent, protect and educate. These are kids who could likely use more kindness in their lives, not casual cruelty from civic leaders.
Speaking of kids deserving better, there was this story from KOAA on Tuesday night of a Colorado Springs deaf girl who couldn’t go to a spring break soccer camp this week because the camp owner said it was just too tough to provide accommodations for her.
(And speaking of a need for more kindness, reading the comments on the KOAA posting of this story will hurt your soul.)
Full disclosure time: The girl is my goddaughter, so I’m far from objective about this.
But the issue goes well beyond just this one soccer camp, or for that matter the rock-climbing gym that refused to provide her an interpreter for last year’s summer camp either. The Americans with Disabilities Act, passed back in 1990, requires businesses to provide “reasonable accommodations” to potential customers with disabilities. It was designed to put businesses on notice, that they needed to start factoring the cost of providing reasonable accommodations for the disabled in to their operating budgets.
Something the KOAA story did not mention is that providing an interpreter to a deaf customer/employer/patient, etc., has been ruled “reasonable” in a whole lot of settings through a whole lot of court cases since the ADA’s passage.
According to a signing interpreter provider I talked to in the Colorado Springs area, sending interpreters to kids’ camps is common. They said it has never been a problem fitting right in with the sports camp processes. They added that the cost (especially on short notice and during spring break) is often several hundreds of dollars a day for such a service, but that organizations running the camp, notably the YMCA, have paid those bills.
Sometimes the deaf person or their parents, along with an interpreting agency and the business in question, can come up with a plan that will work for all of them, but it can take time and a willingness on the part of the business to adapt, and yes, to cover the cost.
About those bills — the ADA website states that small businesses can apply for a tax credit to recoup 50 percent of the cost after the fact. If the price of the accommodation (e.g., an interpreter) would create an “undue burden,” for a business, they can be exempted under the law.
I very much want to say that the soccer camp is in the wrong here, and they should have done what the ADA calls for, what kindness calls for, and gotten her onto that field, laughing and playing alongside everyone else.
But I also have to reckon with the fact that few small businesses can absorb thousands of dollars in sudden expenses and stay in business long.
It’s not a great system.
In a more perfect world, there would be a better way to ensure that the 12.7 percent of Americans with some form of disability (according to the U.S. Census Bureau) could have their basic accommodations met a lot more often than they are nowadays. But many employers and places of business remain ignorant (as the soccer camp seems to have been) of the requirements of the bill, as shown by thousands of ADA lawsuits these last three decades.
I have a few ideas to make this mess better. Local chamber and business organizations could do a better job of educating businesses about how to be better about working with disabled employees and customers. That would reduce the burden on the disabled and their families, who have to educate businesses and the general public. There are grants available to help with facility improvements (ramps, handrails, accessible bathrooms), so why not something similar to help pay for short-term interpreter funding and other such accommodations? We can also pressure lawmakers to improve the tax credit reimbursement rate for small businesses.
I know my goddaughter’s parents will continue to advocate for her. I just hope that business owners will be ready and willing to accommodate her and all disabled members of our community, wherever possible.
So until then, if we can...
Where we can...
Be kind.
