Sheriff Elder,
I must seriously question your judgment and that of your staff after considering the public relations stunt you pulled last week.
As anyone who grew up in a house with guns can attest: Guns aren’t toys. The way to advert terrible accidents is to repeatedly tell children and teenagers: Guns aren’t playthings; they are serious instruments used to protect homes and to hunt. They require training and careful attention.
So, what’s with posting on social media pictures of Santa Claus going through the county's concealed carry permit process? Any responsible gun owner knows not to equate guns with toys.
It’s hard to believe an elected official, particularly one whose job is to protect and serve, would allow such a ridiculous display. It’s even harder to believe you haven’t spoken out about gun safety.
Each year, about 500 people in the United States die from accidental gun deaths, according to the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence. Most of these accidents involve people under the age of 24 years old and most are killed by someone else, usually a peer — so, kids messing around with guns because they weren't taught differently and had access to an unlocked firearm. But it's OK. Look at Santa, arming himself while on break during his busy season.
And the timing could not have been worse. The social media post was blasted out mere days after a teenager in Michigan killed four of his classmates — causing a kind of heartache that lives with parents forever. His own parents were arrested for providing him the gun and failing to see their son’s potential for violence. The parents of the four students? They will never be the same.
Still think it’s funny?
How would you feel if that happened in El Paso County? Would you change your cavalier stance about guns? Would you be more cautious about what you tell the public about guns and concealed carry permits? Would you advocate loudly for gun safety classes and trigger locks?
I wonder.
You, Sheriff Elder, don’t seem to care about how your jokes are interpreted. Nor do you seem concerned about the increasing gun violence in our county. It’s clear that your staff views guns as a big joke, awesome toys to play with.
Responsible gun ownership starts with emphasizing gun safety.
You can do better. As a public servant, you owe it to all of us.
