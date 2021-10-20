When I was in high school, I went through a pretty serious Ani DiFranco phase, which makes much more sense now than it did at the time. One of my favorite songs of hers was “Angry Anymore” from her 1999 album Up Up Up Up Up Up. It’s a song that is ostensibly about coming to terms with dysfunctional family dynamics as a child without being resentful, which made much more sense in high school than it does now.
As an adult trans person, I have been thinking about the lines, “She taught me how to wage a cold war with quiet charm, but I just want to walk through my life unarmed. To accept and just get by like my father learned to do, but without all the acceptance and getting by that got my father through.”
Last week a well-meaning cis person asked me about Dave Chapelle. My response to any question about celebrities who try wring pop-culture relevance out of hot-take controversy is simply, “Oh, I’ve never heard of them.” So please do not ask me about J.K. Rowling or Ricky Gervais or Ben Shapiro or now I guess, oddly given her body of work about the dangers of rigidly enforced gender norms, Margaret Atwood. I’m sorry but all these people are just not noteworthy enough for me to pay attention to.
But of course, as a trans person, I can’t ever avoid them completely. The Chapelle thing has led to Netflix firing a trans employee who spoke out about the whole thing. As much as I would just like to live my life, I am currently waiting to see whether Netflix will honor the list of demands submitted by Netflix’s trans employee resource group. If not, despite my love of their extensive collection of Scandinavian crime dramas, I will have to bid Netflix adieu, much as I did after Burger King allegedly blamed a trans worker’s COVID death on hormones.
Being trans is cool because it means you are almost constantly in a state of rage, not just over shitty people doing shitty things, but also people and organizations you considered friends and allies being shitty.
I mean, it’s not like local comedy institutions haven’t platformed objectively shitty, transphobic rapists.
If you want to exist as a trans person with any kind success in cis society, you have to learn to bite your tongue and bottle it all up. I have been out long enough to witness the tragic lives of trans women who transition, rage against every slight, every microaggression and fight back against every terrible person with some ignorant hostility towards trans people, and then tragically remove themselves from the world.
I spent a good chunk of my life post-transition being angry and combative, calling out every instance of transphobia and bigotry that I could, especially when it came from local elected officials. I more or less built my career as a journalist on the columns I wrote about the constant bullshit that trans people have to deal with just for existing.
It is exhausting, being angry and fighting for basic dignity all the time. DiFranco reminds us, “Every time we fight a cold wind blows our way, but we can learn like the trees how to bend, how to sway.” I am not sure there is a good solution for what to do about the way our society treats trans people. I have tried fighting it directly, but these days I am just trying not to be so angry all the time.
